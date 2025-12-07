Nashik: MUHS Officials Allegedly Pocketed ₹1.5 Crore In Student Fees Using Fake Receipts | MUHS

Nashik: A case has been registered against three individuals from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) for allegedly preparing fake receipts and depositing specific fees collected from students into their personal bank accounts.

The accused have been identified as Section Officer Vijay Jondhale, Senior Clerk Surendra Rokde, and Peon Archana Nikam. The university administration has alleged that the trio, acting in collusion, carried out a scam of nearly ₹1.5 crore.



Based on a complaint lodged by the university’s Controller of Examinations, Dr Sandeep Kadu, a case has been registered at the Mhasrul Police Station in Nashik. The three suspects were working in the examination department, and it is said that this malpractice had been going on since before September 2023.

According to the information received, specific fees are charged for verifying the academic documents of students studying abroad. This amount is required to be deposited into the university’s account; however, the accused allegedly diverted the money into their personal bank accounts instead.

The investigation revealed that the total amount misappropriated was ₹1.53 crore, for which fake receipts were generated. About half of this misused amount has been recovered, but since the remaining amount has not been retrieved, the university administration has initiated legal action.





Section Officer Suspended, Two Still in Service?

Meanwhile, Section Officer Vijay Jondhale has been immediately suspended in connection with the fee-misappropriation case. However, concerns have been raised as Senior Clerk Surendra Rokde and Peon Archana Nikam, both named suspects, are reportedly still in service. It remains to be seen whether the university will take action against them as well.