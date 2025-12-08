 Jalgaon Collector Rohan Ghuge Pledges To Surpass Flag Day Target; Contributes ₹10,000
"We have not only met the Flag Day target, but we are determined to exceed this target next year. The district administration will always be committed to the soldiers and their families." In these words, District Collector Rohan Ghuge contributed Rs. 10,000 to the launch of the fundraiser campaign at the Armed Forces Flag Day Fundraiser program.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Jalgaon: “We have not only met the Flag Day target, but we are determined to exceed this target next year. The district administration will always be committed to the soldiers and their families.” In these words, District Collector Rohan Ghuge contributed Rs. 10,000 to the launch of the fundraiser campaign at the Armed Forces Flag Day Fundraiser program.

Informing that the district administration has fulfilled the fundraiser target of Rs. 1 crore 32 lakh this year by 100 percent in this special program held at the District Collector’s Office, he thanked the citizens, government agencies and social organisations. He expressed his confidence that in the coming new session, he will provide more strength to the soldiers’ welfare activities by collecting more funds than the target.


Ghuge became emotional for a moment while describing the soldiers who performed their duties with determination even in the extremely adverse cold, sub-zero temperatures, frozen water channels and harsh conditions.

“A soldier standing on the border cares first for the country and then for his family. It is our moral responsibility to solve the problems of his family—hospital, education, land transactions or other administrative matters,” the Ghuge clearly stated and assured to give priority to the families of soldiers.

He mentioned that in the last year, the initiative of the district administration has resulted in a large participation of citizens in fund raising, legal assistance, provision of equipment, machines, and implementation of various social activities. He said that all the necessary coordination will be done more effectively through the Soldier Welfare Office.

The program felicitated the children of soldiers who achieved remarkable success in sports and academics, as well as in the 10th-12th exams. At the same time, the Veernari, Veermata, Veerpita, as well as the heads of government offices who collected excellent funds were felicitated. Special awards were also given to various dignitaries who made remarkable contributions to the Flag Day fundraising campaign.

The program began with the lighting of the lamp. District Soldier Welfare Officer Major Dr Nilesh Patil gave information about the background of the Flag Day collection, the district's success in the collection and various initiatives in the introduction.

The program was attended by District Education Officer Kalpana Chavan, District Information Officer Ravindra Thakur, former Colonel V. K. Singh, Jalgaon District Lawyers Association President Adv. Sagar Chitre, RTO officers, parents of martyred soldiers, Veernari, retired soldiers and citizens in large numbers.

