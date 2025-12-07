Ayodhya Trip Turns Tragic: Jalgaon Woman Killed, 15 Hurt In Bus-Trailer Collision | Representational Image

Jalgaon: A terrible accident occurred on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh at 4 am on Saturday when devotees from Jalgaon were going to Prayagraj for Ayodhya darshan by bus. A speeding trailer hit the tourist bus of devotees returning from Ayodhya.

In this accident, a woman devotee from Pimprala died while 15 people were injured in the accident and the district administration has started immediate relief work for the injured devotees, the District Disaster Management Cell has informed.



A group of 30 women and 5 men from Kalyan Khurd in Dharangaon taluka had an accident near Sultanpur while they were on a trip to Ayodhya. Initial information has been received that a woman named Chotibai Sharad Patil, 55, from Jalgaon in Pimprala taluka, has died.

According to the information received, there were 44 devotees in the bus. All of them are believed to be residents of Jalgaon district. The district administration has issued return train tickets to the devotees injured in the accident and has provided an ambulance to bring the deceased woman along with her relatives. This ambulance reached Jalgaon on Sunday.

In this regard, the Guardian Minister of Jalgaon district, Gulabrao Patil, has taken information about the accident and has instructed the district administration to provide all possible help and cooperation to the devotees injured in the accident in Ayodhya. The District Collector is monitoring this relief and rescue operation.

The Sultanpur local administration and the district administration are in constant contact regarding this matter and the devotees injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at the government medical hospital in Sultanpur and all the necessary medical facilities have been provided to them, informed the Chief Executive Officer of the Jalgaon District Disaster Management Authority.