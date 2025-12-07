 Pride For Jalgaon: 'Palkhi' To Be Staged At Natya Ratan Festival In Mumbai
Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: The "Natya-Ratan" festival dedicated to Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata is being held from 25th to 28th December at Yashwant Natya Mandir, Matunga in Mumbai, in which twelve plays from all over the country in Marathi, Hindi and English will be presented. The play "Palkhi" written and directed by Shambhu Patil of Jalgaon, has been selected in this festival. This has become a matter of pride for the cultural sector of Jalgaon.


"Natya Ratan" has organised the Art and Theatre Festival 2025 in Mumbai from 25th to 28th December. On this occasion, twelve plays from different languages from all over the country have been selected for the festival. It is a matter of pride for the cultural sector of Jalgaon that a play from a small city like Jalgaon has been selected in the national festival.

The play “Palkhi” written and directed by Shambhu Patil of Parivartan Jalgaon Theatre Institute, has been selected for this four-day festival. Plays in Marathi, Hindi and English will be performed in the festival. The Natyaratan Festival will be held at Yashwant Natya Mandir, Matunga from December 25 to 28.

In this, Parivartan Jalgaonche Palkhi, a two-act Marathi play, will be performed on December 26. This is the fifth attempt at the play “Palkhi”, and previously four attempts have been made at Jamner, Amalner, Burhanpur and Jalgaon. The fifth attempt will be performed at the festival.

article-image

The play, which explores the Warkari tradition, which is an integral part of Marathi culture, is being performed on stage with 35 artists. This Palkhi, by showing the social reality of Maharashtra, the emotions of the human group, and different perspectives, introspects the audience on many levels.


Along with Jalgaon's Palkhi play, Makarand Deshpande's Madhyapi, Inspector Pawar Patra Mela, Mahadev, Joyride from Pune, Kanupriya from Gwalior, Here's Where to Put a Tent, Shyam, Popcorn, Lucknow's Akhri Vasant, Karna etc. have been selected for this festival.

