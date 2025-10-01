Jalgaon: Brake Liner Friction Sparks Fire In Pushpak Express Near Bhadli Railway Station |

A major mishap was averted on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a sleeper coach of the Lucknow–Mumbai Pushpak Express near Bhadli railway station, shortly after it left Bhusawal for Jalgaon. Passengers noticed smoke coming from one of the wheels of the fourth bogie and raised an alarm, prompting railway staff to act swiftly.

Officials said chaos spread briefly among passengers when thick smoke was spotted from the wheel area. Railway staff were immediately alerted, and the train was halted. Fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames, preventing further damage. No injuries were reported.

Preliminary inspection revealed that the brake liner of the sleeper bogie had rubbed against the wheel, generating sparks and causing the fire. Technical staff inspected and brought the situation under control.

The train was halted for about 20 to 25 minutes near Bhadli station as a precautionary measure. Once safety was confirmed, the Pushpak Express resumed its onward journey to Mumbai.

Passengers expressed relief at the prompt response of fellow travellers and railway staff, which averted a potential disaster.