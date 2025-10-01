 11,000 Volunteers To Participate In RSS Vijayadashami Procession Across Nashik
Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is celebrating its centenary year, will hold a Shastra pujan and procession in the city on Thursday. According to sources in the Sangh, Shastra pujan will be held at 154 different places, and a procession will be held at 21 different places.

The Sangh has had an influence in Nashik city for years. The Sangh, which always carries out various activities, shows its strength through processions on Vijayadashami. Since this is the centenary year, the Sangh intends to do it on a grand scale. 

