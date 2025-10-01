Nashik Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Arrest Four Men With Arms Near Valdevi Bridge (Representative Pic) | PTI

Nashik Road Police arrested four men who were allegedly preparing to commit a robbery in the Bagul Nagar area of Vihitgaon around midnight on Tuesday. A country-made pistol, live cartridges, sharp weapons and a village knife were seized from them.

According to officials, a crime investigation team patrolling near the Valdevi river bridge became suspicious after spotting a group of seven men. When stopped for questioning, the gang attempted to escape by taking cover behind bushes. Additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot after the police station was alerted.

A search operation led by Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Bari and Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sapkal resulted in the arrest of four accused — Tejas Anil Gangurde, Rehman Jafar Sheikh, Sameer Zakir Sheikh and Gaurav Anand Baviskar.

Police said during interrogation, the accused admitted they were planning to rob vehicles on the road. Three of their accomplices managed to flee and remain at large. A manhunt has been launched to trace them.