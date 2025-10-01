 Nashik Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Arrest Four Men With Arms Near Valdevi Bridge
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Arrest Four Men With Arms Near Valdevi Bridge

Nashik Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Arrest Four Men With Arms Near Valdevi Bridge

Nashik Road Police arrested four men who were allegedly preparing to commit a robbery in the Bagul Nagar area of Vihitgaon around midnight on Tuesday. A country-made pistol, live cartridges, sharp weapons and a village knife were seized from them.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Arrest Four Men With Arms Near Valdevi Bridge (Representative Pic) | PTI

Nashik Road Police arrested four men who were allegedly preparing to commit a robbery in the Bagul Nagar area of Vihitgaon around midnight on Tuesday. A country-made pistol, live cartridges, sharp weapons and a village knife were seized from them.

According to officials, a crime investigation team patrolling near the Valdevi river bridge became suspicious after spotting a group of seven men. When stopped for questioning, the gang attempted to escape by taking cover behind bushes. Additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot after the police station was alerted.

A search operation led by Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Bari and Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sapkal resulted in the arrest of four accused — Tejas Anil Gangurde, Rehman Jafar Sheikh, Sameer Zakir Sheikh and Gaurav Anand Baviskar.

Read Also
Nashik Passenger Organisations Seek Direct Train Connectivity To Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana
article-image

Police said during interrogation, the accused admitted they were planning to rob vehicles on the road. Three of their accomplices managed to flee and remain at large. A manhunt has been launched to trace them.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ashleigh Gardner’s Blazing Century Powers Australia To 89-Run Win Over New Zealand
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ashleigh Gardner’s Blazing Century Powers Australia To 89-Run Win Over New Zealand
VIDEO: Union Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Benefit Over 86,000 Students; PM Modi Calls It Landmark Move
VIDEO: Union Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas To Benefit Over 86,000 Students; PM Modi Calls It Landmark Move
Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In Top 10 With Largest Cohort
Dhirubhai Ambani International School Ranks 9th Among IBDP Schools Worldwide; Only Indian School In Top 10 With Largest Cohort
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 1 Written Update: Navratri Function Turns Dramatic As Vrinda & Angad's Dance Sparks Chaos
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 1 Written Update: Navratri Function Turns Dramatic As Vrinda & Angad's Dance Sparks Chaos

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: Brake Liner Friction Sparks Fire In Pushpak Express Near Bhadli Railway Station

Jalgaon: Brake Liner Friction Sparks Fire In Pushpak Express Near Bhadli Railway Station

Nashik Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Arrest Four Men With Arms Near Valdevi Bridge

Nashik Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Arrest Four Men With Arms Near Valdevi Bridge

Nashik: Bhadrakali Police Arrest Trio With 30 Grams Of MD Drugs Worth Rs 17 Lakh

Nashik: Bhadrakali Police Arrest Trio With 30 Grams Of MD Drugs Worth Rs 17 Lakh

11,000 Volunteers To Participate In RSS Vijayadashami Procession Across Nashik

11,000 Volunteers To Participate In RSS Vijayadashami Procession Across Nashik

Nashik: Traditional Kirtidhwaj Ceremony Held At Saptashrungi Gad On Mahanavami

Nashik: Traditional Kirtidhwaj Ceremony Held At Saptashrungi Gad On Mahanavami