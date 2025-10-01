 Nashik: Bhadrakali Police Arrest Trio With 30 Grams Of MD Drugs Worth Rs 17 Lakh
Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
The issue of MD drugs, which has been a matter of ongoing discussion in the city and recently a subject of widespread concern, came to light again on Tuesday when three people were caught red-handed with 30 grams of MD powder at a hotel in the Dwarka area. A woman was among those arrested. The seized goods are estimated to be worth ₹17 lakh. 

According to police information, after receiving a tip-off, Bhadrakali Police raided Hotel Swagat in the Dwarka area. In plain clothes, police detained Farhan Shaikh (resident of Bagwanpura), Anil Verma (resident of Tapovan Road), and Heena Kapase (resident of Nilgiri Bagh). They were found with 30 grams of MD powder.  

In addition, a car and mobile phones were confiscated from them. The total seizure amounted to ₹17 lakh, said Senior Police Inspector Dr Anchal Mudgal. In this regard, Bhadrakali Police registered a case late at night and arrested the three.

