Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence For Software Engineer In 2008 Pune Ex-Girlfriend Murder Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction and life sentence imposed on a software engineer for the 2008 “brutal” murder of his former girlfriend and colleague in Pune. The court noted that the case was a brutal homicidal death of a young girl with the motive being extreme hatred, jealousy and vengeance.

Appeal Dismissed

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna, on September 26, dismissed the appeal filed by Mohinder Madhuresh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. He had challenged the December 2016 order of a sessions court convicting him of murder and sentencing him to life in prison.

Court Remarks on Conduct

Dismissing the plea, the HC said: “This is an unfortunate case where ordinary human conduct of a sensible and rational behaviour is subjugated by emotions of hostility and cruelty, reducing a human being to inhuman and demonic tendencies, leading to the commission of a grave crime.”

Details of the Crime

On October 20, 2008 the accused had killed the victim girl Khushbu Mishra in her flat in Pune, the prosecution claimed.

Background of Victim and Accused

The victim girl and Madhuresh, both 22 years old at the time, had moved to Pune after they secured a job there. They were allegedly in a relationship during their college days in Madhya Pradesh.

Harassment After Breakup

However, after shifting to Pune, the girl ended the relationship due to differences which had enraged the accused. Following this, Madhuresh allegedly started harassing and threatening her.

Office Complaints Ignored

The court noted that the girl had also complained to their office against Madhuresh for harassing her following which he was reprimanded.

Motive Confirmed by HC

The bench upheld Madhuresh’s conviction noting that the prosecution has submitted a complete chain of circumstances to bring home the guilt of the accused, so as to clearly indicate that it was none other than him who committed the murder.

The motive behind the offence was anger and jealousy as the victim had broken the relationship, the court emphasized.

