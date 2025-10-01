 Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence For Software Engineer In 2008 Pune Ex-Girlfriend Murder Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Upholds Life Sentence For Software Engineer In 2008 Pune Ex-Girlfriend Murder Case

Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence For Software Engineer In 2008 Pune Ex-Girlfriend Murder Case

The Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction and life sentence imposed on a software engineer for the 2008 “brutal” murder of his former girlfriend and colleague in Pune. The court noted that the case was a brutal homicidal death of a young girl with the motive being extreme hatred, jealousy and vengeance.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction and life sentence imposed on a software engineer for the 2008 “brutal” murder of his former girlfriend and colleague in Pune. The court noted that the case was a brutal homicidal death of a young girl with the motive being extreme hatred, jealousy and vengeance.

Appeal Dismissed

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna, on September 26, dismissed the appeal filed by Mohinder Madhuresh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. He had challenged the December 2016 order of a sessions court convicting him of murder and sentencing him to life in prison.

Court Remarks on Conduct

FPJ Shorts
'Witch Killing Its Own People': PoK Leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir Accuses Pakistan Army, Govt Of Oppressing Locals - VIDEO
'Witch Killing Its Own People': PoK Leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir Accuses Pakistan Army, Govt Of Oppressing Locals - VIDEO
Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines
Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines
Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation
Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany Cooperation

Dismissing the plea, the HC said: “This is an unfortunate case where ordinary human conduct of a sensible and rational behaviour is subjugated by emotions of hostility and cruelty, reducing a human being to inhuman and demonic tendencies, leading to the commission of a grave crime.”

Details of the Crime

On October 20, 2008 the accused had killed the victim girl Khushbu Mishra in her flat in Pune, the prosecution claimed.

Background of Victim and Accused

The victim girl and Madhuresh, both 22 years old at the time, had moved to Pune after they secured a job there. They were allegedly in a relationship during their college days in Madhya Pradesh.

Harassment After Breakup

However, after shifting to Pune, the girl ended the relationship due to differences which had enraged the accused. Following this, Madhuresh allegedly started harassing and threatening her.

Office Complaints Ignored

The court noted that the girl had also complained to their office against Madhuresh for harassing her following which he was reprimanded.

Motive Confirmed by HC

The bench upheld Madhuresh’s conviction noting that the prosecution has submitted a complete chain of circumstances to bring home the guilt of the accused, so as to clearly indicate that it was none other than him who committed the murder.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

The motive behind the offence was anger and jealousy as the victim had broken the relationship, the court emphasized.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines

Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines

Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany...

Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Meets German Consul General To Strengthen Maharashtra–Germany...

Mumbai News: NGMA Opens Rare Exhibition On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos

Mumbai News: NGMA Opens Rare Exhibition On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos