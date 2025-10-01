Jalgaon Hospital Fire: Head Nurses' Swift Action Saves Pregnant Women, Relatives |

On Monday, a fire broke out in the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department of the Government Medical College and Hospital here due to a spark and a short circuit. However, the head nurses there immediately extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher, taking precautions, and the Dean, Dr Girish Thakur, took immediate notice and called both the head nurses to the hall and honoured them.

Pregnant mothers and their relatives were present in the antenatal ward No. 6 of the Government Medical College and Hospital as usual. While the medical officers, nurses and staff were on duty there, suddenly at 12:20 pm, a fire broke out due to sparking and a short circuit near the switchboard near the main door.

As soon as the fire broke out, the staff informed the incident to head nurses, Juliana Pimplese and Suvarna Puri. They immediately ran to see the fire and took precautions.

They immediately took 2 fire extinguishers from the department. They used them to bring the fire under control. The electricity department was immediately informed and comforted the staff, relatives and patients present, telling them not to panic. They are being praised for their actions.

Thakur took note of the incident and called both the head nurses, Juliana Pimplese and Suvarna Puri, to the hall and honoured them with a bouquet. On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Dharmendra Patil, Associate Prof. Dr Sangeeta Gavit, and Assistant Superintendent Tushar Patil were also present.