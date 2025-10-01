Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj & Lanzi Grampanchayats Felicitate Newly Elected Vyapari Association Officials | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Grampanchayat and Lanzi Grampanchayat jointly felicitated the newly elected officials of the Vyapari Association on Tuesday. Sarpanch Saeeda Pathan and Nirmala Khobre felicitated the officials.

The new Vyapari Association body included president Sharadchandra Abhang, general secretary Hurkhan Patan, vice president Tayyab Shaikh, members -- Manoj Jaiswal, Sachin Shahane, Manoj Lohade, Samad Khan Pathan, Nandu Kedare, Akshay Bhavar, Yogesh Wadgaonkar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Kundan Kankriya, Dr C T Pawar, and others.

Agriculture Produce Market Committee vice chairman Sachin Kakde, deputy Sarpanch Yogesh Argade, grampanchayat officer Uttam Bhondve, Naser Patel, former Sarpanch Papin Mane, Kanhu Raut, Sarjerao Bhond, Rahul Bhalerao, Taufiq Patel, Popat Bankar, Dayanand Sable, Sandeep Tupe, Faiyaz Qureshi, Lahuji Nade, Suresh Bhujang, Anis Patel, Ganesh Devkar, and others were present.