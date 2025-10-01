 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj & Lanzi Grampanchayats Felicitate Newly Elected Vyapari Association Officials
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj & Lanzi Grampanchayats Felicitate Newly Elected Vyapari Association Officials

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj & Lanzi Grampanchayats Felicitate Newly Elected Vyapari Association Officials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Grampanchayat and Lanzi Grampanchayat jointly felicitated the newly elected officials of the Vyapari Association on Tuesday. Sarpanch Saeeda Pathan and Nirmala Khobre felicitated the officials.

The new Vyapari Association body included president Sharadchandra Abhang, general secretary Hurkhan Patan, vice president Tayyab Shaikh, members -- Manoj Jaiswal, Sachin Shahane, Manoj Lohade, Samad Khan Pathan, Nandu Kedare, Akshay Bhavar, Yogesh Wadgaonkar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Kundan Kankriya, Dr C T Pawar, and others.

