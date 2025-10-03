 Panic On Pune’s FC Road After Mock Bomb Drill; Police Advise Calm & Warn Against Rumours - VIDEOS
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Panic on Pune’s FC Road After Mock Bomb Drill; Police Advise Calm & Warn Against Rumours - VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Pune: Panic gripped citizens on Fergusson College (FC) Road on Friday when a sudden blast-like sound and swift movement of police personnel created confusion in the area. Many passersby and shopkeepers were startled before authorities clarified that the incident was part of a mock drill.

Watch Videos:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakhre told the media that the exercise was a dummy bomb blast carried out under the jurisdiction of Deccan Police Station. The purpose was to test preparedness for emergencies and to ensure that police and response teams are fully equipped to handle any real situation, he said.

“Citizens are hereby informed that the blast heard on F.C. Road is a mock drill conducted by the police. It is intended to strengthen safety measures. People are requested not to panic or believe in rumours. Further details will be communicated as required. We urge everyone to follow police instructions and cooperate,” Dr Bhajibhakhre stated.

Authorities said such drills are crucial for assessing response times, coordination, and public awareness in the event of an actual threat.

Aryavrat Thorat, a resident of Model Colony, told The Free Press Journal, "I was passing through FC Road when I heard a sudden blast and saw quick movements from some authorities. I asked some people around, and they told me it is a mock drill. Mock drills, in my opinion, should be conducted this way without any preparations."

