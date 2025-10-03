Pune Shocker! Man Murders Father In Kothrud After Being Asked To Switch Off TV

FPJ Photo

An incident of brutal murder has come to light from Pune's Kothrud area, where a 33-year-old son killed his father after being asked to switch off the television and put eye drops in his eyes. The victim’s mother, Suman Paigude, filed a police complaint at Kothrud Police Station. The crime occurred on Thursday, October 2, around 12:30 pm at Jai Bhavani Nagar, Kothrud.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sachin Tanaji Paigude (33). The deceased, Tanaji Paigude (68), was living with his son and his wife. Based on his wife's complaint, the police arrested Sachin.

Tanaji Paigude, who stayed at home, was suffering from eye pain and had recently visited a doctor who prescribed eye drops. On Thursday afternoon, while he was on the upper floor of the house, he asked his son Sachin to turn off the TV so he could relax and apply the drops.

Sachin got angry over the request to close the TV. The refusal led to an argument, during which Sachin, in a fit of rage, attacked his father with a knife and stabbed him on his face and throat, resulting in his death.

On receiving the information, Kothrud Police rushed to the spot and arrested Sachin.

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Deshmane, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The accused Sachin is unemployed and surviving on daily wages. On Thursday, he murdered his father in a fit of rage. They had earlier disputes as well. The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation; accordingly, action will be taken.”