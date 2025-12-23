 Pune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Likely To Resign Amid Merger Talks With Ajit Pawar Faction
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Likely To Resign Amid Merger Talks With Ajit Pawar Faction

Pune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Likely To Resign Amid Merger Talks With Ajit Pawar Faction

There is speculation that the NCP, NCP-SP and the Congress may ally to counter the BJP in Pune. However, Prashant Jagtap has strongly opposed an alliance between the two NCP factions from the beginning. He stated that his resignation is ready if the two NCP factions announce their merger

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Pune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Likely To Resign Amid Merger Talks With Ajit Pawar Faction | X/@JagtapSpeaks

In a major development in Pune politics, NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap is likely to resign from his post amid speculation about a merger with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction ahead of the municipal corporation polls.

There is speculation that the NCP, NCP-SP and the Congress may ally to counter the BJP in Pune. However, Jagtap has strongly opposed an alliance between the two NCP factions from the beginning. He stated that his resignation is ready if the two NCP factions announce their merger.

Read Also
Maharashtra Consumer Commission Overturns Pune District Forum Order, Holds Ruby Hall Clinic And...
article-image

Jagtap said, “When the NCP split, I rebuilt the party in Pune under Sharad Pawar's leadership. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi contests the upcoming municipal elections together in Pune, the Sharad Pawar group will benefit. Conversely, if we fight alongside Ajit Pawar, our party will suffer losses. Also, if forming an alliance with Ajit Pawar again just before the elections leads to the downfall of our party workers, then I will leave the party. I haven't resigned yet. But if both NCP factions unite, I will resign not only from the city president post but also from the membership of the Sharad Pawar group.”

Earlier on Monday, Ajit Pawar, who is exploring the possibility of a tie-up with the Congress for the PMC polls, phoned Satej Patil.

FPJ Shorts
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets Mixed Reactions Online: Netizens Call It 'Historically Inaccurate' & 'Boring'
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets Mixed Reactions Online: Netizens Call It 'Historically Inaccurate' & 'Boring'
Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram In Chinese Visa Scam Case
Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram In Chinese Visa Scam Case
Telangana: Hyderabad-Bound British Airways Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely
Telangana: Hyderabad-Bound British Airways Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely
Gold & Silver Prices Soar To New Records Amid Safe-Haven Demand From Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Fed Rate Cuts
Gold & Silver Prices Soar To New Records Amid Safe-Haven Demand From Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Fed Rate Cuts

Sources said Ajit Pawar, during the telephonic conversation, put forth a proposal to discuss an alliance, with Patil responding that he would need to discuss the issue with his party, which is seeking a respectable share of seats.

Read Also
Pune Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Suspended Tehsildar In ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Scam
article-image

However, these sources said the possibility of an alliance between the NCP and the Congress looks unlikely, as the latter is not keen on accepting a lesser number of seats in the 165-member Pune civic body.

“The Pune Lok Sabha seat belongs to the Congress (as per the MVA's seat-sharing formula), and the party needs to secure a good number of votes to strengthen its grassroots,” the sources said.

The BJP and the NCP will contest the Pune civic polls separately.

Incidentally, the Congress is also in talks with its MVA allies, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Likely To Resign Amid Merger Talks With Ajit Pawar Faction

Pune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Likely To Resign Amid Merger Talks With Ajit Pawar Faction

Pune Land Deal Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Son Parth's Firm Files Civil Suit Seeking...

Pune Land Deal Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Son Parth's Firm Files Civil Suit Seeking...

Pune Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Suspended Tehsildar In ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Scam

Pune Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Suspended Tehsildar In ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Scam

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Overturns Pune District Forum Order, Holds Ruby Hall Clinic And...

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Overturns Pune District Forum Order, Holds Ruby Hall Clinic And...

Central Government Has Ended MNREGA By Renaming & Altering It, Says Senior Lawyer Prashant Bhushan...

Central Government Has Ended MNREGA By Renaming & Altering It, Says Senior Lawyer Prashant Bhushan...