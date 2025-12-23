 Pune Land Deal Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Son Parth's Firm Files Civil Suit Seeking Cancellation Of Sale Deed
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Land Deal Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Son Parth's Firm Files Civil Suit Seeking Cancellation Of Sale Deed

Pune Land Deal Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Son Parth's Firm Files Civil Suit Seeking Cancellation Of Sale Deed

Amadea Enterprises LLP, co-partnered by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth, has filed a civil suit to cancel the Rs 300 crore sale deed of 40 acres of Mundhwa land, which belongs to the government. FIRs have been filed against partners and officials for alleged stamp duty evasion and illegal sale. The case is under investigation by Pune’s Economic Offences Wing.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Pune Land Deal Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Son Parth's Firm Files Civil Suit Seeking Cancellation Of Sale Deed | File Pic

Pune: Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm co-partnered by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth, has filed a civil suit against Sheetal Tejwani, the power of attorney holder of the Mundhwa land, seeking cancellation of the sale deed.

Digvijay Patil, a partner in the firm, has filed the suit in a court in Pune under Section 31 (cancellation of a written document, such as a sale deed or contract) of the Specific Relief Act, 1963.

According to the court documents, the matter is scheduled for a hearing on January 15, 2026.

Read Also
Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jeevan Ghogre Patil Kidnapped, Brutally Assaulted In Nanded
article-image

The sale of 40 acres of land in the upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore to Amadea Enterprises came under scrutiny last month after it was found that the plot belongs to the government and could not be sold. The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Promo: Who Is Bhavna Ajwani? New Entry Set To Shake Up The Show As She Enters As Rajni's Daughter, Prerna
Anupamaa Promo: Who Is Bhavna Ajwani? New Entry Set To Shake Up The Show As She Enters As Rajni's Daughter, Prerna
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Mints ₹ 16.50 Crore On Its Third Monday, Heading To Beat Stree 2
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Mints ₹ 16.50 Crore On Its Third Monday, Heading To Beat Stree 2
‘Avoid Sharp Attacks’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns BJP Leaders After Mahayuti Victory In Local Body Polls
‘Avoid Sharp Attacks’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns BJP Leaders After Mahayuti Victory In Local Body Polls
New Zealand First Country To Secure Duty Concessions For Apples In Indian FTA
New Zealand First Country To Secure Duty Concessions For Apples In Indian FTA

Tejwani, who held power of attorney for 272 'original watandars' of the land, allegedly executed the sale deed and sold the property to Amadea Enterprises LLP despite knowing that the land belonged to the government and could not be sold.

Sub-registrar Ravindra Taru allegedly facilitated the sale deed.

Officials of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) registered an FIR against Digvijay Patil, Tejwani and Taru for allegedly evading stamp duty. Parth Pawar, a majority partner in Amadea Enterprises, has not been named in the FIR.

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Car Damages 15 Vehicles, Injures 2 In Powai; Senior Citizen Driver Booked
article-image

In a related case, the district administration also registered a case against Patil, Tejwani and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole for allegedly executing the sale deed. The FIR was registered with the Khadak police station and is currently being probed by the Pune police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

While the EOW arrested Tejwani last month, and she is in the custody of Bavdhan police of Pimpri Chinchwad, Taru was arrested by Bavdhan police.

Yeole is accused of issuing a notice to the Botanical Survey of India, in whose possession the Mundhwa land is, directing them to vacate the land, citing that the plot was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP.

A court in Pune rejected Yeole's anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Land Deal Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Son Parth's Firm Files Civil Suit Seeking...

Pune Land Deal Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Son Parth's Firm Files Civil Suit Seeking...

Pune Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Suspended Tehsildar In ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Scam

Pune Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Suspended Tehsildar In ₹300-Crore Mundhwa Land Scam

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Overturns Pune District Forum Order, Holds Ruby Hall Clinic And...

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Overturns Pune District Forum Order, Holds Ruby Hall Clinic And...

Central Government Has Ended MNREGA By Renaming & Altering It, Says Senior Lawyer Prashant Bhushan...

Central Government Has Ended MNREGA By Renaming & Altering It, Says Senior Lawyer Prashant Bhushan...

Stop Child Marriages & Improve Women’s Lifestyle For Development, Says Suman Chandra In Beed

Stop Child Marriages & Improve Women’s Lifestyle For Development, Says Suman Chandra In Beed