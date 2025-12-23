Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Car Damages 15 Vehicles, Injures 2 In Powai; Senior Citizen Driver Booked

Multiple damaged vehicles seen after a speeding car crashed into them in Mumbai’s Powai area, injuring two people | Representational image

Mumbai, Dec 22: In a freak accident reported from Powai, two people were injured and a total of 15 vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, were damaged after a speeding car rammed into them on Saturday.

Senior Citizen Identified As Driver

The driver of the offending car was identified as Uday Sanghvi, 72, a resident of Lokhandwala Complex. Eyewitnesses claimed that the accident occurred as the senior citizen was driving at a high speed and allegedly disregarded traffic rules.

Alcohol Test Conducted, Result Negative

Sanghvi was detained and sent to hospital to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol, said the police. However, the alcohol test report was negative.

Police Alerted Around 3.15 pm

According to the police, an alert was received from the control room about the accident near Tata Power at around 3.15 pm. After arriving at the spot, constable Sumit Pratap found that a Mahindra BE-6 car had collided with several parked and moving vehicles.

Details Of Injured Victims

The injured duo was identified as Sahebrao Pawar and Pancham Maurya. While the former sustained injuries to his head, shoulder and back, the latter suffered injuries to his back and left leg. They were taken to Powai Hospital.

Also Watch:

Driver Booked Under MV Act And BNS

Sanghvi has been booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 324(2) for mischief.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/