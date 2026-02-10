Mumbai Police Seize ₹58 Lakh Worth Of Banned Gutkha From Container Near Dahisar Check Post

Samta Nagar police intercept a container lorry loaded with illegal gutkha consignments during an early morning crackdown in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 09: The Samta Nagar Police on Monday seized illegal gutkha worth Rs 58 lakh from a container intercepted in the city following a tip-off.

Container intercepted after tip-off

Police were alerted that a container carrying banned gutkha had crossed the Dahisar check post and was heading towards Mumbai. Acting on the information, a police team traced and stopped the container lorry, bearing registration number MH 43 BG 4150, near the police station around 5 am.

Banned brands recovered

During a search, officers found a large quantity of banned gutkha brands, including Vimal, Rajnigandha, Ramniwas, Rajshree, RMD, Signature and Kamla Pasand, concealed in multiple sacks.

Also Watch:

Driver detained, probe underway

The lorry driver has been detained for questioning, and efforts are underway to identify the suppliers behind the illegal trade. Gutkha is banned across Maharashtra, but police say 10 to 20 trucks carrying the contraband enter Mumbai daily from Rajasthan and other states.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/