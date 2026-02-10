Mumbai Crime: Partially Decomposed Body Of Unidentified Man Found In Sack At Juhu Beach, Murder Suspected

Police recover a partially decomposed body packed in a sack near the Juhu Koliwada shoreline, triggering a murder investigation | Representative Image

Mumbai, Feb 09: A partially decomposed body of an unidentified man, believed to be aged between 40 and 45 years, was found on Monday morning at Juhu Koliwada Landing Point beach, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Santa Cruz Police Station. The lower portion of the body, below the waist, was missing.

Police suspect murder

Police suspect that the man was murdered and that the body was cut and packed in a sack before being thrown into the sea in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Body discovered during patrol

According to the police, the body was discovered at around 9.30 am by Constable Ashok Gojre, 46, who was on patrol duty near the jetty at Juhu Chowpatty. He noticed a blue polythene bag lying about 40 metres from the jetty and saw something unusual inside it. Upon closer inspection, he found a cement sack containing a human body.

Gojre immediately informed Police Inspector Bhushan More, the day shift supervisor at Santa Cruz Police Station. Additional police staff and a lifeguard were called to the spot.

In the presence of the police, the lifeguard opened the blue polythene bag and cut open the cement sack. The upper half of a male body, from the head to the waist, was found inside.

Condition of the body

The deceased was bald in the middle of the head, with black hair on the sides. He had a beard and moustache. His eyelids were closed, his eyes were sunken, and the skin on his ears was wrinkled due to prolonged exposure to water.

Police noticed a cut wound on the left side of the neck and a dark injury mark near the right shoulder. His hands were folded on his chest. The body had turned yellow due to decomposition, and he was wearing a torn and soiled banyan.

FIR registered, public appeal issued

The Santa Cruz Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under Sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on February 9.

Police have appealed to the public for help in identifying the deceased. Anyone with information about a missing person matching this description has been requested to contact Santa Cruz Police Station.

