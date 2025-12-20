 Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Garbage Dumper Kills 59-Year-Old Scooter Rider In Shivajinagar, Driver Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: Speeding Garbage Dumper Kills 59-Year-Old Scooter Rider In Shivajinagar, Driver Booked

Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Garbage Dumper Kills 59-Year-Old Scooter Rider In Shivajinagar, Driver Booked

A 59-year-old scooter rider was killed after a speeding garbage dumper hit his two-wheeler in Shivajinagar, Govandi. The dumper’s wheel ran over his head, killing him on the spot. Police have booked the 24-year-old driver under BNS and MV Act provisions and are investigating the case.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Speeding Garbage Dumper Kills 59-Year-Old Scooter Rider In Shivajinagar, Driver Booked | FPJ Photo

Mumbai, Dec 20: A 59-year-old man lost his life after a speeding garbage dumper rammed into his scooter at Bajiprabhu Deshpande Marg in Shivajinagar, Govandi, on December 19.

The victim has been identified as Merajuddin Mainul Haq Sheikh. The Shivajinagar police have registered a case against the dumper driver, Sameer Shamshul Haq Siddiqui, 24, and further investigation is underway.

Victim was dropping son-in-law for work

According to the FIR, the complainant, Abdul Majid Abdul Aziz, 29, originally from Champaran in Bihar, has been staying in Shivajinagar, Govandi, for the past two months due to his wife’s delivery. He was residing with his father-in-law, Merajuddin Sheikh. Both men worked as security guards at a company in Vashi Naka, Chembur.

FPJ Shorts
'Mob Rule And Instability In Bangladesh Can Harm Both Nations,' Warns Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor, Urges Peace And Democracy
'Mob Rule And Instability In Bangladesh Can Harm Both Nations,' Warns Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor, Urges Peace And Democracy
Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Seeks Governor’s Intervention Against MOFA Amendment, Flags Risks To Homebuyers
Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Seeks Governor’s Intervention Against MOFA Amendment, Flags Risks To Homebuyers
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Cyber Café Operator Arrested For Forging Aadhaar, Degree Certificates And Police Verification Documents In Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Cyber Café Operator Arrested For Forging Aadhaar, Degree Certificates And Police Verification Documents In Cuffe Parade
Navi Mumbai Youth Form Silent Human Chain At Vashi Mini Seashore, Demand Clean Air Ahead Of Civic Elections
Navi Mumbai Youth Form Silent Human Chain At Vashi Mini Seashore, Demand Clean Air Ahead Of Civic Elections

Accident occurred around 8.40 am

On the morning of the incident, around 8.40 am, Abdul Aziz stepped out for work. Sheikh offered to drop him on his scooter (MH03 EQ 2149) at the rickshaw stand near Ram Mandir Chowk. Sheikh was riding the scooter, while Abdul Aziz was seated as the pillion rider.

Garbage dumper tried to overtake from right

While travelling along Bajiprabhu Deshpande Marg, a garbage dumper (MH01 CV 2062), allegedly speeding from behind, attempted to overtake the scooter from the right. The rear portion of the dumper brushed against the scooter’s handle, causing Sheikh to lose balance.

Both riders fell onto the road, following which the dumper’s rear left wheel ran over Sheikh’s head. His helmet broke, and he sustained severe head injuries, leading to his death on the spot.

Locals stop dumper, police detain driver

Local residents who witnessed the accident raised an alarm and stopped the dumper. The Shivajinagar police rushed to the spot and detained the driver. Sheikh was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane Tragedy: Dombivali Couple Killed After Being Hit By Unidentified Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik...
article-image

Case registered under BNS and MV Act

Based on Abdul Aziz’s complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act against the dumper driver. Further investigation is in progress.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Garbage Dumper Kills 59-Year-Old Scooter Rider In Shivajinagar, Driver...

Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Garbage Dumper Kills 59-Year-Old Scooter Rider In Shivajinagar, Driver...

Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Seeks Governor’s Intervention Against MOFA Amendment, Flags Risks To...

Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Seeks Governor’s Intervention Against MOFA Amendment, Flags Risks To...

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Cyber Café Operator Arrested For Forging Aadhaar, Degree Certificates And...

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Cyber Café Operator Arrested For Forging Aadhaar, Degree Certificates And...

Navi Mumbai Youth Form Silent Human Chain At Vashi Mini Seashore, Demand Clean Air Ahead Of Civic...

Navi Mumbai Youth Form Silent Human Chain At Vashi Mini Seashore, Demand Clean Air Ahead Of Civic...

Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Grants Bail To 19-Year-Old Accused, Says Case Appears Consensual

Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Grants Bail To 19-Year-Old Accused, Says Case Appears Consensual