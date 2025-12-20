Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Garbage Dumper Kills 59-Year-Old Scooter Rider In Shivajinagar, Driver Booked

Speeding Garbage Dumper Kills 59-Year-Old Scooter Rider In Shivajinagar, Driver Booked | FPJ Photo

Mumbai, Dec 20: A 59-year-old man lost his life after a speeding garbage dumper rammed into his scooter at Bajiprabhu Deshpande Marg in Shivajinagar, Govandi, on December 19.

The victim has been identified as Merajuddin Mainul Haq Sheikh. The Shivajinagar police have registered a case against the dumper driver, Sameer Shamshul Haq Siddiqui, 24, and further investigation is underway.

Victim was dropping son-in-law for work

According to the FIR, the complainant, Abdul Majid Abdul Aziz, 29, originally from Champaran in Bihar, has been staying in Shivajinagar, Govandi, for the past two months due to his wife’s delivery. He was residing with his father-in-law, Merajuddin Sheikh. Both men worked as security guards at a company in Vashi Naka, Chembur.

Accident occurred around 8.40 am

On the morning of the incident, around 8.40 am, Abdul Aziz stepped out for work. Sheikh offered to drop him on his scooter (MH03 EQ 2149) at the rickshaw stand near Ram Mandir Chowk. Sheikh was riding the scooter, while Abdul Aziz was seated as the pillion rider.

Garbage dumper tried to overtake from right

While travelling along Bajiprabhu Deshpande Marg, a garbage dumper (MH01 CV 2062), allegedly speeding from behind, attempted to overtake the scooter from the right. The rear portion of the dumper brushed against the scooter’s handle, causing Sheikh to lose balance.

Both riders fell onto the road, following which the dumper’s rear left wheel ran over Sheikh’s head. His helmet broke, and he sustained severe head injuries, leading to his death on the spot.

Locals stop dumper, police detain driver

Local residents who witnessed the accident raised an alarm and stopped the dumper. The Shivajinagar police rushed to the spot and detained the driver. Sheikh was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Case registered under BNS and MV Act

Based on Abdul Aziz’s complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act against the dumper driver. Further investigation is in progress.

