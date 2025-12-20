Thane Tragedy: Dombivali Couple Killed After Being Hit By Unidentified Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik Highway; Case Registered

Dombivali Couple Killed After Being Hit By an Unidentified Vehicle | Representational Image

Thane: In a horrific accident, a Dombivali couple travelling were killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Shahapur stretch of the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Friday, December 19. The incident occurred at 11 am when the couple, identified as Rohan Lodge (32) and his wife Avantika (29), were returning from Igatpuri in Nashik on their motorcycle.

According to the Loksatta.com report, the couple had gone to Igatpuri for some work and as their two-wheeler reached the Atagoan area on the Mumbai Nashik Highway, an unidentified vehicle hit the bike. The couple suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. After the information about the accident was received, the Shahpur Police Station reached the spot.

Case Registered, CCTV footage Being Traced

The police have registered a case against the driver of the unidentified vehicle under Bharaiya Nyaya Sanhita, Motor Vehicles Act, for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences. Moreover, CCTV footage from the area is also being checked to trace the vehicle that hit the vehicle.

Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident

Seven buses and three cars collided on the expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura due to dense fog. After the collision, buses caught fire. Initially, four people died in the tragic incident, however, the number rose to 13.

Visuals that surfaced online after the accident show a massive blaze engulfing the buses. The incident took place in the Baldev area of UP's Mathura district at 4:30 am on December 16. After receiving the information, senior district officials rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Ambulances were also deployed at the spot to carry the injured people to hospitals.

