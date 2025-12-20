Actress Nora Fatehi Injured In Andheri Road Accident While Heading To Sunburn Festival, Drunk Driver Booked

Nora Fatehi | File Pic

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a road accident in Andheri West on Saturday evening. The actress sustained minor injuries in the incident. She received treatment at a nearby private hospital and later attended the Sunburn Festival organised in Sewri.

Collision Occurred on Link Road, Says Police

According to the Amboli police, the accident occurred at around 4 pm on the Link Road in Andheri West. Nora Fatehi was travelling in a Mercedes car when a Tata Tiago, which was moving parallel to her vehicle, allegedly rammed into her car from the left side. Following the collision, the Tata Tiago hit the road divider.

The driver of the Tata Tiago, identified as Vijay Sapkal, 27, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Amboli police reached the spot, detained Sapkal, and brought him to the police station. A case was registered against him for rash and negligent driving and driving under the influence, and he was subsequently arrested.

Actress Taken to Hospital, CT Scan Conducted

Nora Fatehi was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by her team, where doctors conducted a CT scan. Considering the impact, doctors suspected possible internal injuries and advised the actress to take rest due to a head injury. Police sources said that her condition is stable.



The police are currently examining CCTV footage related to the accident as part of the investigation.

