NCP Appoints Hemlata Patil As Maharashtra State Spokesperson

Nashik: After quitting Congress, briefly joining Shinde Sena, and leaving that party within just a month, Dr Hemlata Patil — who later joined Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — has now received an opportunity to work again at the state level. The party has appointed her as State Spokesperson. State President Sunil Tatkare has sent her the appointment letter.

For many years, Dr Hemlata Patil worked in the Congress Party, where she held various responsibilities such as Corporator, Leader of Opposition in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, and State Spokesperson. In 2019, she also contested the Assembly election from Nashik Central constituency. Although she lost, she secured a significant number of votes. However, in 2024, when the seat went to the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) during seat-sharing, she quit Congress. She then joined the Shinde Sena but left within a month due to local factionalism. Recently, she joined Ajit Pawar’s NCP, after which she has now been entrusted with the responsibility of State Spokesperson.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "NCP chief Ajit Pawar and State President Sunil Tatkare have entrusted me with the responsibility of the post of State Spokesperson. I will remain committed to presenting the party's goals and policies to the people through the media, which is the fourth pillar of democracy, preserving the legacy of the thoughts of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. In such a situation, the party spokesperson is the face of the party, and I will always be aware that he should present the party's position effectively without presenting his own personal opinion. Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Manikrao Kokate, Narhari Jirwal, MLAs from Nashik district, have reposed their trust in me. I will definitely justify the trust that has been reposed in me."