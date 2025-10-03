 NCP Appoints Hemlata Patil As Maharashtra State Spokesperson
For many years, Dr Hemlata Patil worked in the Congress Party, where she held various responsibilities such as Corporator, Leader of Opposition in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, and State Spokesperson

Nashik: After quitting Congress, briefly joining Shinde Sena, and leaving that party within just a month, Dr Hemlata Patil — who later joined Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — has now received an opportunity to work again at the state level. The party has appointed her as State Spokesperson. State President Sunil Tatkare has sent her the appointment letter.

For many years, Dr Hemlata Patil worked in the Congress Party, where she held various responsibilities such as Corporator, Leader of Opposition in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, and State Spokesperson. In 2019, she also contested the Assembly election from Nashik Central constituency. Although she lost, she secured a significant number of votes. However, in 2024, when the seat went to the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) during seat-sharing, she quit Congress. She then joined the Shinde Sena but left within a month due to local factionalism. Recently, she joined Ajit Pawar’s NCP, after which she has now been entrusted with the responsibility of State Spokesperson.

