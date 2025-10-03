Nashik: India’s Economy Transformed Under PM Modi, Says Deepak Karanjikar | X|@WAVESummitIndia

Nashik: "During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, the Indian economy has undergone a transformation. The Direct Benefit Transfer scheme under Digital India, the revolution brought by UPI, the introduction of Vande Bharat trains, progress in the industrial sector, and nationwide development of infrastructure are strong foundations that will make India a developed economy by 2047," expressed noted writer, actor and scholar Deepak Karanjikar. He was speaking at a lecture organised under the BJP’s “Intellectual Cell” as part of the Seva Pakhwada initiative on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday.

"The dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) began during the COVID-19 pandemic. India successfully developed indigenous vaccines, contributing not only to the country’s citizens but also playing a crucial role in global vaccination efforts. At a time when neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal are facing increasing instability, India’s economy has risen to the fourth-largest in the world and is soon expected to become the third-largest," he added.

"A network of 6.89 crore micro and small enterprises has been created in the country, ensuring work for every hand and a hand for every work. In the past ten years, India has lifted 22 crore people out of poverty. The DBT scheme has stopped leakages in government schemes, and the saved funds are now being used for infrastructure development," Karanjikar further said.

On this occasion, BJP leaders Sunil Kedar, Laxman Savji, and Adv. Shridhar Vyavahare were present.