Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Removes 50 Encroachments From Madni Chowk To Central Naka Road | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) demolished around 50 encroachments on Madni Chowk to the Central Naka road on Tuesday.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar old city has been grappling with big and small encroachments along the roads. The residents, especially during the peak hours of morning and evening, face severe traffic congestion due to these encroachments. Even ambulances and fire tenders could not easily pass through these roads.

A few days back, an ambulance taking a patient reached the hospital with a half-hour delay due to the traffic. The residents informed the municipal commissioner and administrator G Srikanth about the incident. Taking serious cognizance, Srikanth directed the anti-encroachment squad to take necessary action to remove the encroachments and make the roads traffic congestion-free.

Accordingly, the squad implemented the anti-encroachment drive on Monday between Roshan Gate and Madni Chowk Road. In all, 40 encroachments were removed. Similarly, the drive was continued on Tuesday from Madni Chowk to Central Naka Road. Around 50 big and small encroachments were removed. Five traders who had big encroachments were given time to remove the encroachment on their own.

It is for the first time that CSMC has implemented the anti-encroachment drive in the city after taking the encroachment holders into confidence. They are asked to remove their encroachment on their own and cooperate with the corporation. Time is given to those who are removing the encroachment on their own. JCB machines are provided for removing big encroachments. The pan kiosks, hotels, workshops, and other establishments' encroachments were removed.

Ward officer Naik Ansari, building inspector Syed Jamsheed, officers, and employees of the Nagari Mitra Squad, and local police executed the drive.