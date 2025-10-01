 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Removes 50 Encroachments From Madni Chowk To Central Naka Road
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Removes 50 Encroachments From Madni Chowk To Central Naka Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Removes 50 Encroachments From Madni Chowk To Central Naka Road

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar old city has been grappling with big and small encroachments along the roads. The residents, especially during the peak hours of morning and evening, face severe traffic congestion due to these encroachments

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Removes 50 Encroachments From Madni Chowk To Central Naka Road | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) demolished around 50 encroachments on Madni Chowk to the Central Naka road on Tuesday.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar old city has been grappling with big and small encroachments along the roads. The residents, especially during the peak hours of morning and evening, face severe traffic congestion due to these encroachments. Even ambulances and fire tenders could not easily pass through these roads.

A few days back, an ambulance taking a patient reached the hospital with a half-hour delay due to the traffic. The residents informed the municipal commissioner and administrator G Srikanth about the incident. Taking serious cognizance, Srikanth directed the anti-encroachment squad to take necessary action to remove the encroachments and make the roads traffic congestion-free.

Accordingly, the squad implemented the anti-encroachment drive on Monday between Roshan Gate and Madni Chowk Road. In all, 40 encroachments were removed. Similarly, the drive was continued on Tuesday from Madni Chowk to Central Naka Road. Around 50 big and small encroachments were removed. Five traders who had big encroachments were given time to remove the encroachment on their own.

FPJ Shorts
What Is Saduma Na Garba? Men Dance In Sarees To Lift Curse Placed By A Woman
What Is Saduma Na Garba? Men Dance In Sarees To Lift Curse Placed By A Woman
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Online Auction Of Properties To Recover ₹8.55 Crore In Long-Pending Property Tax Dues
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Online Auction Of Properties To Recover ₹8.55 Crore In Long-Pending Property Tax Dues
'India Humaare Baap Nahin Hai': Pakistan Fan Issues Apology After Video Of His Angry Rant Over Team's Crushing Defeat In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Goes Viral
'India Humaare Baap Nahin Hai': Pakistan Fan Issues Apology After Video Of His Angry Rant Over Team's Crushing Defeat In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Goes Viral
Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena
Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena
Read Also
2,500 Pune IT Professionals Hit By Sudden TCS Layoffs, Families In Financial Distress; TCS Denies...
article-image

It is for the first time that CSMC has implemented the anti-encroachment drive in the city after taking the encroachment holders into confidence. They are asked to remove their encroachment on their own and cooperate with the corporation. Time is given to those who are removing the encroachment on their own. JCB machines are provided for removing big encroachments. The pan kiosks, hotels, workshops, and other establishments' encroachments were removed.

Ward officer Naik Ansari, building inspector Syed Jamsheed, officers, and employees of the Nagari Mitra Squad, and local police executed the drive.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Roars Heard Again: Lion Couple Arjun & Suchitra Arrive At Siddharth Garden Zoo In Chhatrapati...

Roars Heard Again: Lion Couple Arjun & Suchitra Arrive At Siddharth Garden Zoo In Chhatrapati...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Removes 50 Encroachments From Madni Chowk To Central Naka Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Removes 50 Encroachments From Madni Chowk To Central Naka Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Health Department On Alert Amid Heavy Rains To Prevent Epidemics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Health Department On Alert Amid Heavy Rains To Prevent Epidemics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj & Lanzi Grampanchayats Felicitate Newly Elected Vyapari Association...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj & Lanzi Grampanchayats Felicitate Newly Elected Vyapari Association...

Kolhapur: One Dead, Six Injured As Slab Collapses At Under-Construction Fire Station - VIDEOS

Kolhapur: One Dead, Six Injured As Slab Collapses At Under-Construction Fire Station - VIDEOS