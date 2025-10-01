2,500 Pune IT Professionals Hit By Sudden TCS Layoffs, Families In Financial Distress; TCS Denies Exaggerated Claims | TCS Hinjawadi I Glassdoor

Pune: The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has written an urgent letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, appealing for intervention in what it calls “illegal layoffs” at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). According to the complaint, nearly 2,500 employees in Pune have been forced to resign or were abruptly terminated in recent weeks. This has sparked widespread concern about corporate accountability and the future of mid-career IT professionals.

Large-Scale Impact on Families

NITES President and Advocate Harpreet Singh Saluja spoke to The Free Press Journal in this regard. He said that most of the affected employees are mid- to senior-level professionals with 10–20 years of service. NITES says that many employees are over 40, burdened with EMIs, school fees, and responsibilities for elderly parents. The complaint stresses that the sudden job loss has left entire families in financial and emotional distress. Their children’s education and long-term financial planning are thrown into uncertainty.

Alleged Violations of Labour Law

The union alleges that TCS’s actions are in violation of the Industrial Disputes Act of 1947, citing:

- No prior notice given to the government.

- No statutory retrenchment compensation

- Employees coerced into “voluntary resignations” under fear.

- NITES argues that this is not a normal restructuring but a case of “mass exploitation under corporate jargon.”

Call for Immediate Action

The letter to the CM demands that the Maharashtra Department of Labour immediately investigate the terminations and stop further layoffs. The government is asked to ensure that affected employees receive lawful compensation. It also urges the state government to hold TCS management accountable for disregarding labour rights.

Wider Implications for Maharashtra’s IT Industry

The controversy raises serious concerns about the stability of the IT job market in Maharashtra, particularly in Pune, one of India’s largest IT hubs. Analysts point out that allowing such large-scale exits without legal safeguards could set a dangerous precedent for other IT firms. It's alleged by NITES that it undermines the state’s reputation as a fair and secure place for employment.

Speaking about this alleged violation of law, Harpreet Singh Saluja, a practising attorney in Bombay High Court, said, "What TCS is doing is not following the law. We urge the Maharashtra Government to act on this as soon as possible. The employees need justice."

TCS Claims False Information

A TCS official told The Free Press Journal, "The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation."

The company further claimed that those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances. The company have said that they are dedicated to rightful treatment of their staff.