Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Urges Police To Prioritise Health Amid Stressful Working Conditions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The lifestyle of police personnel is stressful and busy. Under these conditions, they often neglect the health issues, and hence the disease becomes more severe after the age of 40 years. Hence, they should get regular medical check-ups and take good care of their health,” appealed Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod.

He was speaking during the health check-up camp for lady police officers and employees organised jointly by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP office and Government Medical College and Cancer Hospital under the ‘Swast Nari Sashakt Parivar’ campaign on Wednesday. Additional SP Annapurna Singh, Cancer Hospital’s special executive officer Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Rishikesh Khadilkar, Dr Anagha Varudkar, Dr Archana Rathod, Dr Bhakti Kalyankar, police officers, employees and their family members were present in large numbers.

Dr Rathod further said, 'As the health check-up is not done regularly, there is often a delay in the diagnosis of the diseases.' There is a fear and misconception in the society about cancer even today. If the cancer symptoms are found in women, society and her family look after it as a very critical issue. There is a need to change the perspective of society. Critical diseases can be cured if diagnosed in the early stages. Hence, everyone should take care of their health and do the medical check-up regularly, he appealed.

Dr Gaikwad said that oral cancer is caused by the consumption of tobacco and ignorance of oral care. The symptoms of oral cancer are injuries in the mouth, white spots, problems while swallowing and others. If such symptoms are seen, an immediate check-up should be done. Cervical and breast cancers are more common in women. Hence, women should do a health check-up annually. Women above 30 years of age should do the health check-up regularly.

The health check-up of 118 officers and employees was done in the camp. The blood, PAP smear test and other tests were conducted.

Deputy SP Gautam Patare, PI Prashant Mahajan, PI Annasaheb Waghmode, API Sarla Gadekar, Pradeep Bhivsane and others took efforts for the success of the camp. Prameshwar Aadhe conducted the proceedings of the function.