 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against Frauds
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against Frauds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against Frauds

He was speaking during a special workshop on cyber crimes organised by the registration and stamp duty office here on Wednesday. District registrars V D Gangurde, R B Muley, Ashok Atole and others were present. The workshop was organised due to the increased incidents of duping of people, especially women and senior citizens

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against Frauds | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Cyber fraudsters dupe common people through the messages of gaining more money in less time or attractive advertisements. The main element behind it is the greed of the people. Hence, not falling prey to any kind of lure of an unknown scheme is the only remedy to be safe from the cybercrimes,” opined cyber experts and national award winner in the cyber awareness sector Dr Dhananjay Deshpande.

He was speaking during a special workshop on cyber crimes organised by the registration and stamp duty office here on Wednesday. District registrars V D Gangurde, R B Muley, Ashok Atole and others were present. The workshop was organised due to the increased incidents of duping of people, especially women and senior citizens.

Sub-registrar Vijay Bhalerao made an introductory speech, and Adv. Sunil Tare guided on registration and stamp duty procedures.

Read Also
New Trick In Pune: Burglars Spray CCTV Cameras, Hit Homes In Pimple Nilakh & Vishal Nagar - VIDEOS
article-image

Dr Deshpande said calls or messages from unknown numbers should not be responded to, and unknown links should not be clicked; they can have viruses. Identity documents should be shared with the unknown persons. The cyber frauds are generally done on Friday afternoon, as the banks are closed on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel
Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel

Officers and employees of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed and Jalna Registration and Stamp Duty offices were present. A K Tupe proposed a vote of thanks. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against...

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala...

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala...

Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Urges Police To Prioritise Health Amid Stressful...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Urges Police To Prioritise Health Amid Stressful...

Pune: FSL Confirms Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, Politician Eknath Khadse’s Son-In-Law, Did Not Consume...

Pune: FSL Confirms Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, Politician Eknath Khadse’s Son-In-Law, Did Not Consume...