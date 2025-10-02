Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against Frauds | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Cyber fraudsters dupe common people through the messages of gaining more money in less time or attractive advertisements. The main element behind it is the greed of the people. Hence, not falling prey to any kind of lure of an unknown scheme is the only remedy to be safe from the cybercrimes,” opined cyber experts and national award winner in the cyber awareness sector Dr Dhananjay Deshpande.

He was speaking during a special workshop on cyber crimes organised by the registration and stamp duty office here on Wednesday. District registrars V D Gangurde, R B Muley, Ashok Atole and others were present. The workshop was organised due to the increased incidents of duping of people, especially women and senior citizens.

Sub-registrar Vijay Bhalerao made an introductory speech, and Adv. Sunil Tare guided on registration and stamp duty procedures.

Dr Deshpande said calls or messages from unknown numbers should not be responded to, and unknown links should not be clicked; they can have viruses. Identity documents should be shared with the unknown persons. The cyber frauds are generally done on Friday afternoon, as the banks are closed on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Officers and employees of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed and Jalna Registration and Stamp Duty offices were present. A K Tupe proposed a vote of thanks.