 Caught On Camera: Two Armed Robbers Enter Residential Society In Pune’s Kothrud
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCaught On Camera: Two Armed Robbers Enter Residential Society In Pune’s Kothrud

Caught On Camera: Two Armed Robbers Enter Residential Society In Pune’s Kothrud

The police have begun analysing the footage from surrounding areas to trace the accused

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Camera: Two Armed Robbers Enter Residential Society In Pune’s Kothrud | Video Screengrab

A CCTV footage of two armed robbers entering a residential society in Pune's Kothrud has gone viral on social media. According to the footage, the incident took place at 5 am on Tuesday (September 29). This has raised concerns among the residents about rising crime in the area. Meanwhile, the police have begun analysing the footage from surrounding areas to trace the accused.

Watch Video:

Read Also
Mumbai & Pune's Housing Sales Drop 17% to 49,542 Units On Lower Demand Amid Sharp Surge In Prices Of...
article-image

New Trick In Pune: Burglars Spray CCTV Cameras, Hit Homes In Pimple Nilakh & Vishal Nagar

Residents of Pimple Nilakh and Vishal Nagar in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area have raised concerns regarding the increasing crime in the city. Over the last few days, cases of burglaries, chain snatching, and other similar theft crimes have increased in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt To Clear Compassionate Appointment Backlog; 10,309 Job Letters To Be Issued On Oct 4
Maharashtra Govt To Clear Compassionate Appointment Backlog; 10,309 Job Letters To Be Issued On Oct 4
JNU's School Of International Studies Marks 70 Years With Aravalli Summit; S Jaishankar As Keynote Speaker On Oct 6-7
JNU's School Of International Studies Marks 70 Years With Aravalli Summit; S Jaishankar As Keynote Speaker On Oct 6-7
'Democratic System Under Attack’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government From 'Foreign Soil', BJP Hits Back
'Democratic System Under Attack’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government From 'Foreign Soil', BJP Hits Back
'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words Post Team India's Triumph At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words Post Team India's Triumph At Asia Cup 2025; Video

According to residents, unidentified people are seen roaming across the streets of Pimple Nilakh and Vishal Nagar during the daytime. They are conducting recce during the day, where they inspect potential properties that they can hit at night. Then, they arrive at night at the places they identified earlier as easy targets.

Read Also
Pune: Damini Marshal Team Stops Minor's Marriage, Convinces Parents To Continue Her Education
article-image

They are using a spray that temporarily makes the CCTV inefficient and damages its vision capture. It usually lasts for half an hour, which is enough time for them to strike their target and leave. They also have innovative techniques to bust open doors of the properties without making any noise to avoid unwanted attention. According to the residents, for the past few months, almost daily, an attempted robbery has been reported in this area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Youth Congress Seeks Arrest Of BJP's Pintu Mahadevan Over Threat To ‘Shoot Rahul Gandhi’

Pune: Youth Congress Seeks Arrest Of BJP's Pintu Mahadevan Over Threat To ‘Shoot Rahul Gandhi’

VIDEO: Pune Residents Perform ‘Pothole Pooja’ On Dussehra To Protest PMC Negligence

VIDEO: Pune Residents Perform ‘Pothole Pooja’ On Dussehra To Protest PMC Negligence

Pune: Parking Crunch Pushes PMC To Develop Own Metro-Area Parking Facilities

Pune: Parking Crunch Pushes PMC To Develop Own Metro-Area Parking Facilities

Caught On Camera: Two Armed Robbers Enter Residential Society In Pune’s Kothrud

Caught On Camera: Two Armed Robbers Enter Residential Society In Pune’s Kothrud

Who Is Mastan Baba, The Ragged, Mysterious Man Seen Wearing Silver Anklets Near Pune Railway...

Who Is Mastan Baba, The Ragged, Mysterious Man Seen Wearing Silver Anklets Near Pune Railway...