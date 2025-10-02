Caught On Camera: Two Armed Robbers Enter Residential Society In Pune’s Kothrud | Video Screengrab

A CCTV footage of two armed robbers entering a residential society in Pune's Kothrud has gone viral on social media. According to the footage, the incident took place at 5 am on Tuesday (September 29). This has raised concerns among the residents about rising crime in the area. Meanwhile, the police have begun analysing the footage from surrounding areas to trace the accused.

Watch Video:

New Trick In Pune: Burglars Spray CCTV Cameras, Hit Homes In Pimple Nilakh & Vishal Nagar

Residents of Pimple Nilakh and Vishal Nagar in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area have raised concerns regarding the increasing crime in the city. Over the last few days, cases of burglaries, chain snatching, and other similar theft crimes have increased in the area.

According to residents, unidentified people are seen roaming across the streets of Pimple Nilakh and Vishal Nagar during the daytime. They are conducting recce during the day, where they inspect potential properties that they can hit at night. Then, they arrive at night at the places they identified earlier as easy targets.

They are using a spray that temporarily makes the CCTV inefficient and damages its vision capture. It usually lasts for half an hour, which is enough time for them to strike their target and leave. They also have innovative techniques to bust open doors of the properties without making any noise to avoid unwanted attention. According to the residents, for the past few months, almost daily, an attempted robbery has been reported in this area.