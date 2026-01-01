 Who Is Pooja More? BJP Candidate In Pune Polls Who Commented On Pahalgam Attack & Distributed 5,000 kg Chicken
Pooja More contested the 2024 Assembly polls from the Georai constituency in Beed district on a Maharashtra Swarajya Party ticket led by Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati. She got a total of 1710 votes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Pooja More will be contesting the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls from Ward No. 2 (Phulenagar–Nagpur Chawl) on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Meanwhile, More is going viral on social media for her old comments on the Pahalgam attack. Reportedly, she was on a visit to Kashmir when the attack took place.

“I am a Hindu. And I’ve been in Kashmir since morning. Let me tell you, the Muslims here are with us. They’ve stood beside us, shoulder to shoulder. No one asked me what my religion is. No one threatened us,” she is heard saying.

“The attackers want to scare people away from Kashmir. But the people of Kashmir, Hindu or Muslim, want us here. They are helping us, protecting us. There is no Hindu-Muslim here. We are all humans. Let humanity live. Let us not divide this beautiful land with hate,” she added.

In another viral video, More distributed 5,000 kilograms of chicken across areas near Ahmednagar Road, including Kalas, Vishrantwadi, Bhekrainagar, Dhanori, Munjaba Vasti, and Lohegaon Pathan Naka, in July this year on the occasion of the Akhad celebration.

Another video of hers criticising Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the Maratha reservation is also doing the rounds on social media.

Reportedly, More contested the 2024 Assembly polls from the Georai constituency in Beed district on a Maharashtra Swarajya Party ticket led by Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati. She got a total of 1710 votes.

According to her social media posts, she was also associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the past.

