 Pune's FC Road Comes Alive On New Year's Eve; Viral Videos Show Youth Dancing On PMPML Buses
In the wake of New Year celebrations, jubilant scenes unfolded on FC Road in Pune, where youth can be seen enjoying, some dancing on the roof of PMPML buses on Wednesday. The scenes have been captured in a viral video that has taken social media by storm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
On the night of December 31, ecstatic young individuals took to the streets of Pune in a display of unrestrained celebration. The heart of the city, FC Road, became a focal point where revellers danced with exuberance, their spirits soaring high in the euphoria of triumph. 

The viral footage showcases a vibrant tapestry of emotions: from impromptu dance performances atop PMPML buses to spontaneous gatherings where crowds waved the Indian tricolour with fervour. The atmosphere was electric as residents poured onto the streets. 

This spontaneous outpouring of joy has not only underscored the passion of Punekars but has also exemplified the unifying power in celebrations. As the videos continue to circulate, it serves as a poignant reminder of the collective pride and exhilaration felt by millions of Indians.

Similar scenes have been witnessed following India’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final in March 2025, where a crowd gathered outside the main gate of Fergusson College while motorists and cars carrying Indian flags passed by. The mood among the citizens was absolutely ecstatic. Every face on the FC Road had a big smile. People were clapping, cheering and backslapping.

