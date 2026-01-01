Pune Civic Polls: NCP-SP Candidates Stage Upside-Down Protest After Ticket Denial - VIDEO | Videoscreen grab

In a unique protest, candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Pawar faction are protesting after not receiving tickets for the upcoming Pune civic polls. The aspiring candidates are staging a protest near Ramtekdi on Solapur Road in Pune, performing a demonstration while standing upside down with their heads down and feet up.

A total of ten candidates from the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party are participating in this collective protest.

Pune Civic Polls: NCP-SP Candidates Stage Upside-Down Protest After Ticket Denial - VIDEO pic.twitter.com/HdJvZk4GD2 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) January 1, 2026

In addition to this, recently, several Shiv Sena party members on Friday protested outside their senior leader Neelam Gorhe's house here to oppose the BJP's "offer" of 15 seats to the party for the January 15 polls to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Protest Over Seat Allocation

Earlier in the day, Gorhe told reporters that Shiv Sena had sought 35 seats. She said the BJP initially offered 12 seats, but after party leaders followed up with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, and Industries Minister Uday Samant, the offer was revised to 15 seats.

However, the proposal did not go down well with some party workers and ticket aspirants, who gathered outside Gorhe's residence and protested."On what basis will the party distribute tickets? If our demand was 35 to 40 seats, why did the leaders settle for just 15?" asked a party worker.