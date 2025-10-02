 Pune: Damini Marshal Team Stops Minor's Marriage, Convinces Parents To Continue Her Education
A teacher from the girl’s school informed police that the student had not come to class for over a week. Later, it was found that her parents had decided to stop her studies and arrange her marriage.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
The Damini Marshal team from Shivajinagar Police stopped the marriage of a minor girl studying in seventh standard and convinced her parents to let her continue her education.

According to the information, a teacher from the girl’s school informed police that the student had not come to class for over a week. Later, it was found that her parents had decided to stop her studies and arrange her marriage.

Police Constable (Damini Marshal) Sonali Hinge, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “Initially, the teacher visited the girl’s house. They found that the parents, who work as daily wage labourers, had four daughters. The eldest, studying in the seventh standard, was asked to leave school because the family could not afford her education. And their relatives had advised the parents to marry her off at a young age.”

Following this revelation, the Damini Marshal and teacher explained to the parents that education would change their daughters’ lives and that marrying off a minor is a crime. 

'Subject Friend' System Takes Pune ZP School From Brink Of Closure To Winning World's Best School...
article-image

Upon which, the girl started crying and begged her father not to get into trouble. Acknowledging the seriousness and realising his mistake, the father also became emotional and promised to continue the education of all four daughters. He assured that his eldest daughter would study until she gets a job, and only then will marriage be considered.

