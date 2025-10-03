Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Accused Arrested In Auto-Rickshaw Driver Murder Case Within Nine Hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Key Accused Arrested In Auto-Rickshaw Driver Murder Case Within Nine Hours | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Satara police arrested the key accused in the murder of auto-rickshaw driver Syed Imran (38) within nine hours of the incident in the wee hours on Thursday. The arrested have been identified as Mujeeb Don, Saddam Hussain Moinoddin (34) and Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Suleman (Beed Bypass). In the preliminary investigation, it was known that the murder took place due to the dispute between Imran and Mujeeb Don’s gang.

On Wednesday at around 8.30 pm, Imran was going in his auto-rickshaw with his 13-year-old son, Aayan, and three-year-old son, Aajan. Around five to six persons stopped him under the Railway Station flyover in Silk Mill Colony. They took the children out of the rickshaw and dragged Imran out of the rickshaw. The accused then chopped his fingers and then the wrist of his right hand. They made several attacks on Imran with sharp weapons. He sustained serious injuries to his head, chest and neck.

A case was registered with the Satara police station. PI Krishna Shinde, API Shailesh Deshmukh, PSI Govind Ekilwale, Nandkumar Bhandare, Nirmala Rakh, Digambar Rathod, Mahesh Gole, and Deepak Shinde launched a massive manhunt for the accused. The police nabbed Saddam Hussan and Shaikh Irfan in the wee hours on Thursday at Zalta Phata while they were trying to flee from the city in a car. The police have seized a knife and a sword from the car.

Syed Imran had an age-old dispute with notorious criminal Mujeeb Don, due to which there was a severe fight between two gangs on May 31. Cases were registered against eight accused, including Syed Mujeeb and Syed Saddam.

Syed Imran’s brother Syed Salman claimed that his brother Imran was killed due to the old dispute. Accordingly, a case has been registered with Syed Saddam Syed Moienoddin, Syed Shadab Syed Moinoddin, Syed Mujeeb Syed Moinoddin, Syed Mosin Syed Moinoddin, Shahrukh Qureshi and others.