Nashik: Marriage Fraudster Cheats Victims Of Rs 44.54 Lakhs And Steals 6 Tolas Of Gold

Nashik: A shocking case of financial fraud has been registered at the Satpur police station in Nashik. A man, concealing information about his first marriage, married another woman and then defrauded her and her relatives by promising them jobs. The fraud involved a financial loss of Rs 44,54,466 and the theft of 6 tolas of gold ornaments. The main accused in this case, Mahesh Dilip Vadare (age 32) has not yet been arrested. A search for him is underway.

According to the complainant woman's statement, the accused, Mahesh Vadare, married her while concealing information about his first marriage. He gained her trust by claiming to be employed at D. Y. Patil University, Akurdi, Pune. After the marriage, he defrauded the complainant and her family by promising them jobs. Under various pretexts, he took out online loans from the complainant, her mother, siblings, sister, brother-in-law, and friends. A total of Rs 44,54,000 was taken from various bank accounts and in cash. In addition, he also seized 6 tolas of gold ornaments belonging to the complainant woman.

The accused also lured the complainant woman with the promise of securing a canteen tender at D. Y. Patil University. He gained her trust by showing fake documents, identity cards, and bills. He told the complainant woman that the canteen had been started in her name. She paid the money believing the fake documents. However, it was later revealed that the documents were not genuine.

This fraud took place between 2023 and February 3, 2026, in the Shramik Nagar, Satpur, Nashik, and Pune areas. A case has been registered at the Satpur Police Station based on the complaint of the victim woman. The complaint states that the accused, Mahesh Vadar, committed the fraud with the help of his accomplices, Ajay and Shubham.

A case has been registered at the Satpur Police Station, and a search is underway for the accused Mahesh Vadar and his accomplices. Police said that they are searching for the fake documents, online loan accounts, and gold jewellery. Sections related to financial fraud and breach of trust have been applied in this case.

This incident has brought the issue of fraud cases in Nashik back into the spotlight. The police have appealed to citizens to be cautious when trusting unknown individuals and to conduct background checks before marriage. The police stated that further investigation is underway and the accused will be apprehended soon.