 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Organises Credit Outreach Program For MSME Entrepreneurs
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Organises Credit Outreach Program For MSME Entrepreneurs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Organises Credit Outreach Program For MSME Entrepreneurs

The objective of this program is to guide local MSME entrepreneurs, young professionals, start-ups, and self-employment aspirants about various banking MSME schemes, loan facilities, and business growth opportunities

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Organises Credit Outreach Program For MSME Entrepreneurs | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special Credit Outreach Program has been organised for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (MSME) entrepreneurs by the nationalised bank, Central Bank of India.
The objective of this program is to guide local MSME entrepreneurs, young professionals, start-ups, and self-employment aspirants about various banking MSME schemes, loan facilities, and business growth opportunities.


Guidance will also be provided on available financing and assistance for business establishment, expansion, equipment purchase, and working capital.

Read Also
Can Pune Metro Line 3 Meet Its Deadline? PMRDA Is Confident, But Will The Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi...
article-image


The program will be graced by the presence of Chief Guests Utsav Machhar, President, CMIA, Chh. Sambhajinagar, and Nikunj Garg, Regional Head of the Central Bank of India, along with senior officers and dignitaries.
The Central Bank of India appeals to all MSME entrepreneurs to participate in this program and avail themselves of the benefits of various schemes.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai To Host Global Medical Conference ‘PULSE’ On March 27
Mumbai To Host Global Medical Conference ‘PULSE’ On March 27
'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes Fans Curious
'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes Fans Curious
Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of 1 Lakh Missing Cases In Uttar Pradesh
Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of 1 Lakh Missing Cases In Uttar Pradesh
Navi Mumbai News: BJP Sweeps Top Posts As Sujata Patil Elected Mayor, Dashrath Bhagat Becomes Deputy Mayor Unopposed
Navi Mumbai News: BJP Sweeps Top Posts As Sujata Patil Elected Mayor, Dashrath Bhagat Becomes Deputy Mayor Unopposed
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Marriage Fraudster Cheats Victims Of Rs 44.54 Lakhs And Steals 6 Tolas Of Gold
Nashik: Marriage Fraudster Cheats Victims Of Rs 44.54 Lakhs And Steals 6 Tolas Of Gold
Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Tourism To Get Major Boost: Central Govt Sanctions Rs. 144.55 Crore For Two...
Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Tourism To Get Major Boost: Central Govt Sanctions Rs. 144.55 Crore For Two...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Organises Credit Outreach Program For MSME...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Organises Credit Outreach Program For MSME...
Aahwahan Foundation Launches India’s First Diabetes-Free Village Initiative In Nashik, Maharashtra
Aahwahan Foundation Launches India’s First Diabetes-Free Village Initiative In Nashik, Maharashtra
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Polls: Workers Entitled To Paid Leave Or...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Polls: Workers Entitled To Paid Leave Or...