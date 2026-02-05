Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Organises Credit Outreach Program For MSME Entrepreneurs | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special Credit Outreach Program has been organised for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (MSME) entrepreneurs by the nationalised bank, Central Bank of India.

The objective of this program is to guide local MSME entrepreneurs, young professionals, start-ups, and self-employment aspirants about various banking MSME schemes, loan facilities, and business growth opportunities.



Guidance will also be provided on available financing and assistance for business establishment, expansion, equipment purchase, and working capital.



The program will be graced by the presence of Chief Guests Utsav Machhar, President, CMIA, Chh. Sambhajinagar, and Nikunj Garg, Regional Head of the Central Bank of India, along with senior officers and dignitaries.

The Central Bank of India appeals to all MSME entrepreneurs to participate in this program and avail themselves of the benefits of various schemes.