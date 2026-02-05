Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Tourism To Get Major Boost: Central Govt Sanctions Rs. 144.55 Crore For Two Projects

Nashik Tourism To Get Major Boost: Central Govt Sanctions Rs. 144.55 Crore For Two Projects | Sourced

Nashik: The Central Government's Ministry of Tourism has approved two important projects for the development of tourism facilities in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. A total of Rs. 144.55 crore has been sanctioned, including Rs. 45.41 crore for the Trimbakeshwar-Nashik development project under the PRASAD scheme and Rs. 99.14 crore for the Ram-Kal Path Development Project under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

This information was provided by the Union Minister of Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in response to a written question asked by Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Rajabhau Waje. Shekhawat stated that the 'Capacity Building Scheme for Service Providers (CBSP)' is being implemented to provide training, skill upgrading, and certification for tourism service providers across the country, including Maharashtra.

The Trimbakeshwar Development Project under the PRASAD scheme was approved in 2017-18. It includes tourism facilities, ghat development, basic amenities, and heritage preservation in the area surrounding the Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple. This project is crucial for the spiritual and tourism development of the pilgrimage site.

The second project, the Ram-Kal Path Development, approved under the SASCI scheme, will develop a 1.2 km long pathway from Ramkund to Kalaram Temple in the Panchavati area of Nashik. This includes the redevelopment of ghats, lighting, stone gateways, conservation of temples, tree plantation, sculptures, and murals, encompassing Ramkund, Sitagumpha, Ram-Lakshman caves, and Kalaram Temple.

This project will be significant in making Nashik a world-class religious tourism centre in the context of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027. According to mythology, Lord Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita spent several years in exile in the Ramkund area of Nashik.

These two projects will improve tourism facilities in the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar area, providing better amenities to millions of devotees and tourists. The projects are planned to be completed rapidly through the Kumbh Mela Development Authority. Efforts are underway to make Nashik a major hub of 'Incredible India' through the joint efforts of the central and state governments.

The Ministry of Tourism has approved 54 projects across the country under the PRASAD scheme, and this is the only project from Maharashtra. Under the CBSP scheme, emphasis is being placed on improving service quality by training service providers in the tourism sector. It is expected that these projects will boost the local economy, create employment, and promote religious tourism.