Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Dharashiv: The traditional Simolanghan event organised during the Shardiya Navratra Mahotsav at Shri Kshetra Tuljapur was concluded in the early morning on Thursday with religious fervour and enthusiasm. In the first ray of the sun, kunkum was sprinkled amid the slogan of ‘Aai Raja Udo Udo’. The Tuljabhavani Goddess was performed by following all the traditional rituals.

Early in the morning, 108 sarees were attired to the Goddess Tuljabhavani. Then a grand procession was held in the palanquin brought from Bhingar (Ahilyanagar) around the temple. After the procession, the palanquin was placed on the platform of the Pipal tree.

As per the tradition, Goddess Tuljabhani Devi leaves her temple and comes out for Simolanghan with her devotees. After Simmolanghan, the Goddess will sleep till Pournima. Thousands of devotees witnessed this grand event. Kumkum was sprinkled all over the temple premises. The entire area was echoed with the slogan ‘Aai Raja Udo Udo’.

MLA and trustee of the temple Ranajagjeetsingh Patil, district collector and temple committee president Kirti Kiran Pujar, SP Ritu Khokhar, additional SP Shafqat Amna, sub-divisional officer Onkar Deshmukh, Saumayyashree Pujar, tehsildar Arvind Bolange, Maya Mane, Mahant Tukoji Bua, Mahant Chiloji Bua, Mahant Mamroji Bua, Mahant Wakoji Bua, Bhope Pujai Mandal president Amarraje Kadam, Palikar Pujari Mandal president Vipin Shinde, Upadhye Pujari Mandal president Anant Kondo and temple employees and citizens were present in large numbers.