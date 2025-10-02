 Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSimolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Early in the morning, 108 sarees were attired to the Goddess Tuljabhavani. Then a grand procession was held in the palanquin brought from Bhingar (Ahilyanagar) around the temple. After the procession, the palanquin was placed on the platform of the Pipal tree

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District | Sourced

Dharashiv: The traditional Simolanghan event organised during the Shardiya Navratra Mahotsav at Shri Kshetra Tuljapur was concluded in the early morning on Thursday with religious fervour and enthusiasm. In the first ray of the sun, kunkum was sprinkled amid the slogan of ‘Aai Raja Udo Udo’. The Tuljabhavani Goddess was performed by following all the traditional rituals.

Early in the morning, 108 sarees were attired to the Goddess Tuljabhavani. Then a grand procession was held in the palanquin brought from Bhingar (Ahilyanagar) around the temple. After the procession, the palanquin was placed on the platform of the Pipal tree.

As per the tradition, Goddess Tuljabhani Devi leaves her temple and comes out for Simolanghan with her devotees. After Simmolanghan, the Goddess will sleep till Pournima. Thousands of devotees witnessed this grand event. Kumkum was sprinkled all over the temple premises. The entire area was echoed with the slogan ‘Aai Raja Udo Udo’.

Read Also
New Trick In Pune: Burglars Spray CCTV Cameras, Hit Homes In Pimple Nilakh & Vishal Nagar - VIDEOS
article-image

MLA and trustee of the temple Ranajagjeetsingh Patil, district collector and temple committee president Kirti Kiran Pujar, SP Ritu Khokhar, additional SP Shafqat Amna, sub-divisional officer Onkar Deshmukh, Saumayyashree Pujar, tehsildar Arvind Bolange, Maya Mane, Mahant Tukoji Bua, Mahant Chiloji Bua, Mahant Mamroji Bua, Mahant Wakoji Bua, Bhope Pujai Mandal president Amarraje Kadam, Palikar Pujari Mandal president Vipin Shinde, Upadhye Pujari Mandal president Anant Kondo and temple employees and citizens were present in large numbers. 

FPJ Shorts
'Woh Hamari Family Hai': Arjun Kapoor's Gesture Towards Paparazzi During Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Wins Netizens' Hearts - Watch Video
'Woh Hamari Family Hai': Arjun Kapoor's Gesture Towards Paparazzi During Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Wins Netizens' Hearts - Watch Video
'I Have Got A Bit Of A Smirk...': AB De Villiers Reflects On Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Snub Fiasco; Video 
'I Have Got A Bit Of A Smirk...': AB De Villiers Reflects On Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Snub Fiasco; Video 
Maratha Protest: BMC Garden Dept To Reinstate Traffic Islands, Dividers In SoBo Damaged During Agitation
Maratha Protest: BMC Garden Dept To Reinstate Traffic Islands, Dividers In SoBo Damaged During Agitation
Navi Mumbai Housing Federation Submits 26-Point Charter On Self-Redevelopment Issues
Navi Mumbai Housing Federation Submits 26-Point Charter On Self-Redevelopment Issues
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyber Expert Dr Dhananjay Deshpande Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against...

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala...

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Honours Seven MVP Schools For Success In CM’s ‘Majhi Shala...

Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Simolanghan Concludes With Devotional Fervour At Shri Kshetra Tuljapur In Dharashiv District

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Urges Police To Prioritise Health Amid Stressful...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Urges Police To Prioritise Health Amid Stressful...

Pune: FSL Confirms Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, Politician Eknath Khadse’s Son-In-Law, Did Not Consume...

Pune: FSL Confirms Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, Politician Eknath Khadse’s Son-In-Law, Did Not Consume...