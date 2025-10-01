 Pune: Alandi Temple Trust Donates ₹21 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Pune: Alandi Temple Trust Donates ₹21 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra | X I @Dev_Fadnavis

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Alandi Temple Trust has donated ₹21 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for helping flood-affected people in Marathwada and other areas. The contribution aims to provide immediate assistance to thousands of farmers whose crops, homes, and livelihoods were severely damaged during the heavy monsoon rains.

According to available details, the trust representatives handed over the cheque personally to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Wednesday. CM Fadnavis expressed gratitude for the timely gesture. He noted that such institutional contributions play a crucial role in supplementing government relief measures and speeding up rehabilitation efforts.

The floods in Marathwada this monsoon have wreaked havoc across multiple districts, especially Dharashiv and Latur. It has led to the submerging of farmlands. Rural households are struggling to recover. Farmers in the region have not only lost standing crops but also incurred damage to essential agricultural equipment, making the recovery process even more challenging. 

Relief funds are therefore being channelled into providing financial assistance, food, and temporary shelter to affected families. The Alandi Temple Trust’s delegation included Yogi Niranjananath, Rajendra Umape, Bhavarth Dekhane, Chaitanya Maharaj Kabir, and Manager Dnyaneshwar Veer. They collectively emphasised the temple’s commitment to social responsibility beyond its religious role. “Farmers are the backbone of our society, and in their time of need, it is our duty to stand by them,” the trustees said.

This donation adds to a series of contributions from religious institutions, private companies, and philanthropists who have stepped forward to support rehabilitation efforts. With widespread damage reported, the state government has appealed to more organisations and citizens to contribute generously to the relief fund.

CM Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his gratitude to whoever has donated any amount for flood-affected farmers. "The amount doesn't matter; the intention does," he said.

