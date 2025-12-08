Pune: PMPML Seeks Urgent Possession Of Land Parcels From PMRDA For New Bus Depots, Charging Stations | File Photo

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has requested the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for the urgent possession of three land parcels reserved for transport utility purposes to meet the growing need for parking, charging and depot infrastructure for its expanding bus fleet in the upcoming days.

The PMPML currently operates public bus services across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the PMRDA region in 15 depots.

Currently, only six depots are available with electric bus charging points, including Wagholi, Baner, Nigdi, Pune Station, Bhekrainagar and Charholi for 490 active electric buses. New charging points are required for the new buses.

Kishore Chavan, Public Relations Officer of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The PMPML is set to receive 1,200 new CNG buses and an additional 1,000 electric buses under the central government’s initiative. To accommodate these vehicles, the corporation has begun planning for new depots and charging stations."

"Recently, PMRDA handed over three central facility sites at Ravet, Moshi, and Bhosari, now being developed by PMPML. However, the department urgently requires additional land to manage the additional incoming fleets. Three plots reserved for transport services have been identified as Wakad (8,000 sq. m.), Moshi (15,900 sq. m.) and Akurdi DC Area (3,200 sq. m) If these plots are allotted, the construction will start. These depots will be built with a capacity of around 240 buses," he added.

Earlier, during a meeting held on July 26, 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had instructed that all land parcels reserved for public utilities should be transferred to the respective authorities without delay. PMPML has now reiterated this request, seeking advance possession of all three sites at the earliest.

Chavan said, "A separate high-tension line is required for setting up the charging stations. Many times, if any electrical fault occurs at the charging station, the transportation service is hampered. Parallel with the addition of new buses, additional charging stations are required at key locations for the smooth flow and service of PMPML. The request letter has been sent to the dedicated department, hoping it will be sanctioned soon."