MCA Chief Rohit Pawar Thanks BCCI As Pune Set To Host Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Knockouts Amid Shift From Indore

Pune: Rohit Pawar, the President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), expressed gratitude to the BCCI for awarding them the hosting rights of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) knockouts, adding that they are committed to provide a great experience of staging the matches for every stakeholder.

The fixtures were originally scheduled to be held in Indore, but have been shifted to Pune by the BCCI owing to accommodation constraints caused by a major conference of doctors in the city.

The Super League matches hosting will be split between the MCA International Stadium in Gahunje and the DY Patil Academy Ground, Ambi, while the final is set to be held on December 18.

“We sincerely thank the BCCI for having faith in the Maharashtra Cricket Association and entrusting us with hosting the Super League and Final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. MCA is fully prepared and committed to delivering a top-class experience for players, officials, and fans. We look forward to hosting an exciting and competitive set of matches in Pune,” said Pawar in a statement on Sunday.

MCA also said it has already initiated comprehensive operational and logistical arrangements to ensure seamless conduct of the tournament and uphold the highest standards of organization associated with BCCI events.

The logistical concerns have surfaced due to the widespread IndiGo flight delays and cancellations disrupting travel across the country. The airline crisis has already thrown passenger schedules into disarray and the smooth arrival of teams, officials, and umpires from various group‑stage centres like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Kolkata will be a key priority.

Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a match-winning century in the third ODI against South Africa at Visakhapatnam, where India won the series 2-1, will turn up for Elite Group A toppers Mumbai in the Super League stage of the competition.

