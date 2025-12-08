Pune Traffic Police Crack Down On Tinted Windows: Nearly 17,000 Vehicles Penalised, Rs 1.82 Crore Collected | File Photo

Despite repeated warnings and strict enforcement by the traffic police, the use of black film and heavily tinted glasses on vehicles continues to remain a widespread trend in Pune.

According to the official data, between 1 January and December 1, 2025, the Pune City Traffic Police penalised 16,975 vehicles for using illegal tinted films, generating Rs 1,82,59,000 in fines.

Officials said many young vehicle owners, especially Thar lovers, install tinted films for aesthetics and to modify the vehicle’s appearance, despite the practice being clearly banned by the Supreme Court, except for factory-fitted glass according to the norms.

PTP App complaints contributed to action

Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said digital complaints have played a major role in identifying violators, especially through the Pune Traffic Police (PTP) Traffic Cop App issued by the traffic department.

"The police received 3,522 complaints on the app, of which 2,595 challans were issued between June 13 and December 7, 2025," said Patil.

"Citizen reporting has helped in detecting various violations in areas where on-ground monitoring is difficult. Accordingly, this time, more cases have been registered," he added.

"To curb the violation of traffic norms, public cooperation is required. As the record of the PTP app displays, there has been a good response of public coordination in the last six months. Additionally, people should follow the traffic norms," Patil further said.

What does the rule say?

The Supreme Court’s 2012 judgment (Abhishek Goenka vs Union of India) clearly bans the use of any external film -- black, coloured, smoked, reflective, or even light-tinted -- on car windows.

According to the rule, police are authorised to issue challans on the spot and remove the film immediately. Additionally, Rule 100 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 specifies the permissible Visible Light Transmission (VLT) for factory-fitted car windows -- 70 per cent visibility for front and rear windshields and 50 per cent visibility for side windows.

Car manufacturers may install privacy or lightly tinted glass only within these VLT limits, says the rule.

Prakash More, a transport expert, speaking to FPJ, said motorists commonly opt for tinted film to combat heat, increase privacy, or modify their vehicle’s look. "Many vehicle owners install it to show heroism and masculinity. The RTO and traffic norms should be followed. Along with the vehicle owners, action should also be taken against the companies and local vendors who help install these tinted films," he added.