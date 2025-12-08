Pune VIDEOS: Navale Bridge Accidents Continue As School Bus, Car Collide; 2 Injured |

Pune: Navale Bridge, infamous for frequent accidents, witnessed yet another accident on Monday morning, December 8, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in the area. A school bus and a private car collided on the bridge, resulting in injuries to two individuals.

Eyewitnesses said that the collision occurred during morning peak hours, causing traffic congestion and panic among commuters. Emergency services rushed to the scene and provided immediate medical attention to the injured, who were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Residents and commuters have demanded stricter traffic management measures, including speed regulations and proper signage, to prevent such incidents. While officials are urging drivers to exercise caution while crossing the bridge and adhere strictly to traffic rules to avoid further mishaps.

Pune: Navale Bridge Accidents Continue As School Bus, Car Collide; 2 injured pic.twitter.com/3KyBdUGYDh — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) December 8, 2025

Recently, a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour, which was imposed on the Katraj bypass after a major accident on November 13 that killed eight people, has now been revised to 40 kmph. Officials stated that the revision was implemented following a study of the road’s structural issues and an analysis of traffic movement data.

On November 13, an out-of-control truck collided with multiple vehicles, causing the deaths of eight people and leaving over 20 injured in the accident in the Navale Bridge area on the Katraj Dehu Road Bypass of the Pune Bengaluru Highway. Following the tragic accident, the Pune City police had imposed a speed limit of 30 kmph.

The circular issued on Thursday mentioned, “To prevent the frequent accidents occurring due to speeding between the Katraj New Tunnel and Navale Bridge on the Katraj Outer Bypass Road within Pune City Traffic Division limits, it has become necessary to enforce vehicle speeds.”

“As per the sections under the Motor Vehicles Act, Pune City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav issued orders imposing a maximum speed limit of 40 kmph on the Katraj Bypass stretch from Bhumkar Bridge to the end of Navale Bridge, excluding emergency service vehicles such as fire brigade, police, ambulances, etc,” the circular added.