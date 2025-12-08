 Two New Tunnels, 6-Lane Expansion: Nitin Gadkari's Rs 6,000 Cr Plan For Pune-Kolhapur Highway
Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a big announcement in the Lok Sabha about the Pune-Kolhapur highway. A project report worth Rs 6000 crore has been submitted for the comprehensive improvement and expansion of this highway, and its implementation will start soon.

Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Pune: Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a big announcement in the Lok Sabha about the Pune-Kolhapur highway. A project report worth Rs 6000 crore has been submitted for the comprehensive improvement and expansion of this highway, and its implementation will start soon.

Two new tunnels

Replying to a question from Baramati NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule in the winter session, Gadkari said that the Road Ministry is ready to start implementing the DPR soon. This project will also see a large-scale upgrade on the Pune-Satara route. In this, work on two new tunnels is underway near the Khambatki Ghat, one of which will be inaugurated soon.

Satara-Kolhapur route is also included

Gadkari, underlining the strategic importance of this highway, assured to complete the project would be completed as soon as possible. He also said that the ministry is using funds for the construction of service roads on the Western Bypass, while the work between Satara and Kolhapur has already been approved. 

A meeting will be held in the ministry next week to review the progress and take suggestions from MPs. Gadkari clarified that the aim is to complete the surface improvement, repair and concreting works of the highway within a year to ease the hardships of commuters on the Bengaluru route.

Continuous congestion in Katraj

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule expressed her displeasure over the frequent delays in the project. “Some contractors have been blacklisted. So when will the work be completed?” she asked. She also expressed concern about the accident-prone lanes around Pune, including the Navale Bridge area. Local commuters have also expressed their displeasure over the constant congestion at exit points like Katraj, Shindewadi, as well as the traffic pressure being created in the city.

When will it be completed?

He also said that the ongoing six-lane road works near Khed Shivapur, Kapurhol and Navale Bridge have increased the daily traffic congestion and safety hazards, especially at night. Nitin Gadkari has informed that the work on the Pune-Kolhapur highway will be completed within a year.

