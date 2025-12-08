Pune Airport Operations Back To Normal; All Parking Bays Vacant, Says Director Santosh Dhoke | Representative Pic

After major chaos amid IndiGo’s operational crisis, Pune Airport confirmed on Monday that all ten aircraft parking bays are currently vacant, with no IndiGo aircraft or any other airline aircraft stranded on the apron. Airside capacity is fully available, ensuring smooth aircraft movements and optimal utilisation of resources.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport Director, said, “All airlines are operating as per their approved schedules, with no impact on arrivals, departures, or ground handling activities. Terminal services, passenger facilitation, and overall airport operations remain stable, efficient, and uninterrupted.”

“The Pune airport continues to maintain close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure sustained operational continuity and a seamless experience for all passengers,” he added.

Passenger facilitation measures, security checks, and support services are reported to be stable, offering reassurance to travellers flying in and out of Pune.

Flight Cancellations

IndiGo has cancelled a total of 18 flights at Pune International Airport (PNQ) for Monday (8th December), airport authorities confirmed late Sunday evening. The disruptions are part of a broader crisis affecting the airline’s nationwide schedule following recent regulatory changes.

According to a travel advisory posted by the airport on X (formerly Twitter), which included a detailed roster of cancelled sectors, passengers with travel plans on IndiGo flights from or to Pune were strongly advised to contact the airline’s helpline before heading to the airport.

The cancellations follow days of turbulence at Pune Airport, where hundreds of travellers have faced delays, last-minute cancellations and chaotic scenes at check-in counters and waiting lounges.

Meanwhile, while announcing the cancellations, the airport authorities also announced that a total of 39 flights will run on Monday (8th December) according to their schedule.