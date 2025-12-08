Pune: Only 4.40 Lakh Vehicles Fitted With HSRP In Pimpri-Chinchwad As December 31 Deadline Approaches | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) number plates extended to 31st December, the city is still lagging behind, with only 4.40 lakh people having fitted the number plates. With almost 1.9 lakh vehicles registered but yet awaiting installation of the number plate, over 9 lakh vehicles have not even been registered, revealed officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Monday.

According to media reports, the government has made it mandatory for pre-2019 vehicles to be fitted with HSRP. These plates are tamper-proof, made with laser coding, and help decrease vehicle theft. It makes it easier to identify the vehicle via CCTV cameras. However, vehicle owners are showing a lack of enthusiasm in getting these plates fitted.

Lack of enthusiasm on the part of vehicle owners regarding fitting these number plates was seen from day one. The process of fitting high-security number plates began on 1st January 2025. RTO has selected three private companies for this across the state. The government's initial deadline for fitting HSRP plates was 31st March. This was extended to 30th April. It was later extended for the third time till June and then till 15th August. Another extension was granted until 30th November, and now yet another extension has been given until 31st December.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Rahul Jadhav of Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO said, “Strict action will be taken against vehicle owners who drive on the road without HSRP number plates. Currently, over 5.50 lakh vehicles have been registered with us. Out of these, 4.40 lakh have been fitted with number plates. Vehicle owners should take an online appointment and get the plate fitted; otherwise, they may be fined between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000. Vehicle owners must get the HSRP number plate fitted before 31st December.”

How to Apply for HSRP:

1. Visit: https://transport.maharashtra.gov.in

2. Click on HSRP Online Booking.

3. Enter your RTO code (first 4 digits of your vehicle registration number).

4. You’ll be redirected to the authorized HSRP vendor’s site.

5. Fill in vehicle details and book a time slot.

6. Visit the selected fitment center at the chosen time to get the HSRP installed.