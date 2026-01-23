Pune: PMC Junior Engineer Exam On February 25 Across 20 Cities In State | Anand Chani

Pune: The examination for the recruitment of 169 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts in the Pune Municipal Corporation will be held on Sunday, February 25th, at 69 centres across 20 districts in 6 revenue divisions of the state. Thousands of vacancies exist in various categories and positions within the Municipal Corporation. A large number of these vacancies are in the engineering category, which is impacting the functioning of the Municipal Corporation. Therefore, a recruitment process is being conducted for the vacant positions.

The Pune Municipal Corporation recruited 748 candidates for various positions in 2022-23. Subsequently, the recruitment process for 169 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts was initiated. 41,273 candidates applied for these positions. The examination was originally scheduled for December 1, 2025. However, it was postponed due to the announcement of the code of conduct for the municipal elections. Now that the municipal elections are over, the postponed examination will be held this coming Sunday (February 25th) in 20 cities across the state. IBPS will conduct this examination.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has appealed to all candidates not to fall prey to any kind of temptation regarding the examination. They should also not believe any rumours. If anyone demands money or offers inducements in connection with the examination or job placement, candidates should not fall for it or engage in any financial transactions.

However, MLA Rohit Pawar has raised concerns over distant and private exam centres. “Despite students requesting TCS ION centres for the exam scheduled on 25 January for 169 Junior Engineer posts under PMC, they have been assigned private exam centres. Considering the malpractices that have previously occurred at private exam centres, if the said exam is conducted again at private centres, the possibility of malpractices recurring cannot be ruled out.”

PMC कनिष्ठ अभियंता पदाच्या 169 जागांसाठी २५ जानेवारी रोजी होत असलेल्या परिक्षेसाठी विद्यार्थ्यांनी TCS ION केंद्रांची मागणी करूनही त्यांना खाजगी परीक्षा केंद्र देण्यात आली आहेत. यापुर्वी खाजगी परीक्षा केंद्रांवर झालेले गैरप्रकार पाहता सदरील परीक्षा पुन्हा खाजगी केंद्रांवरच घेतली… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) January 22, 2026

“Along with this, most students have been assigned centres more than 300 km away. As a result, students are having to endure significant mental stress and financial burden. Therefore, it is requested that the government immediately pay attention to this matter and take a decision to conduct the exam at TCS ION centres instead of private centres!” he added.