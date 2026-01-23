 NGT Admits Illegal Groundwater Extraction Case, Issues Notices To Pune Authorities
After hearing the submissions, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) held that the case raises serious environmental concerns. The NGT has accordingly admitted the application and directed its registry to issue notices to all respondents, making them returnable within four weeks

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
National Green Tribunal |

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has admitted an original application alleging large-scale illegal extraction of groundwater for commercial purposes in Kondhwa Budruk, Pune, observing that a substantial question of environment is involved in the matter.

According to the application, respondents Rashid Gafur Kazi and Rehan Rashid Kazare are the owners of two wells and multiple borewells located on Survey No. 55/4 at Kondhwa Budruk. It has been alleged that groundwater is being extracted from these sources without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), its Maharashtra State Unit, or the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA).

The notice states that the respondents own five water tankers and are allegedly extracting nearly three lakh litres of groundwater every day for commercial supply, along with other private parties. This excessive withdrawal, the applicant claims, has led to a sharp depletion of groundwater levels, adversely affecting nearby residents and surrounding areas.

Seeking strict action, the applicant has asked for directions to the District Collector, Pune, to seal both the wells and all borewells situated on the said survey number.

The application also demands confiscation of the water tankers involved and initiation of criminal proceedings against those responsible for the alleged violations.

After hearing the submissions, the Tribunal held that the case raises serious environmental concerns. The NGT has accordingly admitted the application and directed its registry to issue notices to all respondents, making them returnable within four weeks.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on February 16, 2026.

