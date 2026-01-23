Pune Municipal Corporation Mayoral Election On January 30-31 | Anand Chani

Pune: The BJP has established its dominance in the Pune Municipal Corporation by winning a staggering 119 seats. Among these are a large number of women corporators. The Pune Municipal Corporation's mayoral post has been reserved for the general category (women). Pune Municipal Corporation will be under female leadership. Meanwhile, the election process for the mayor's post will take place on January 30th and 31st. Pune will have a new mayor from February 1st. There is growing anticipation regarding who will be the 58th mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation.

The BJP achieved a landslide victory in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Following this, the reservation draw for the mayoral post was conducted. The mayoral post was reserved for the general category (women). Now, the process for electing the mayor will begin.

The Divisional Commissioner will appoint a presiding officer for this election. A notice is then issued to convene a general meeting within seven days. On the day of the mayoral election, after the meeting begins, a 15-minute period is given for withdrawing nominations. After that, voting for the mayoral post takes place. The presiding officer then announces the person elected as mayor. A presiding officer is appointed to conduct the mayoral election process. A meeting must then be called with seven days' notice.

In the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP secured a resounding victory on 119 seats, proving its clear majority. Therefore, there was little doubt that the mayoral post would go to the BJP. However, discussions about potential candidates were stalled due to the reservation not being announced.

Finally, the reservation draw was held at the Ministry in Mumbai in the presence of the Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal. As soon as the general category (women) reservation was announced for the Pune Municipal Corporation in this draw, the names of female BJP corporators came into discussion.

Currently, Varsha Tapkir, Manjusha Nagpure, Swarada Bapat, and Ranjana Tilekar from the BJP are being discussed as potential candidates for the mayoral post. The party leadership is likely to announce the final decision soon.