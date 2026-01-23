Pune: Vasant More Alleges Ruling Party Conspiracy Behind Defeat Of Key PMC Corporators |

In the Assembly, municipalities, and now even in the Pune municipal corporations, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has proven his brand to be victorious. The BJP has secured power on its own in nearly nine municipal corporations, and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has established its dominance in 24 out of 29 municipal corporations. In the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, many prominent figures faced defeat. This included Vasant More, who had switched from the MNS to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and his son. After the Pune municipal elections, Vasant More expressed his feelings through a post on social media.

Vasant More is among the many prominent figures who were defeated in the Pune municipal elections. More, who had joined the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) from the MNS, was contesting from ward number 38 in Pune. Sandeep Beldare of the BJP defeated More. Along with Vasant More, his son was also contesting the election from the Shiv Sena (UBT). Both suffered a defeat by a large margin. The defeat of Vasant More, known as a firebrand leader, has become a major topic of discussion in the city.

"Pune residents should think about why this happened?"

Vasant More has written a post on Facebook. In it, he says, “Pune residents should think about why this happened. The reason for this is the fear that the misdeeds committed by the state government in the Pune Municipal Corporation between 2022 and 2026, in collusion with the administration, would be exposed from time to time. Due to this fear, corporators from all parties who held key positions in the Pune Municipal Corporation were defeated in the elections. This conspiracy was orchestrated by the ruling party.”

“Aba Bagul (former Leader of the Opposition), Dattatraya Dhankawade (former Mayor), Subhash Jagtap (former House Leader), Vishal Tambe (former Standing Committee Chairman), Ashwini Kadam (former Standing Committee Chairperson), Vasant More (former Leader of the Opposition/Group Leader), Sanjay Bhosale (former Group Leader), Dipali Dhumal (former Leader of the Opposition), Sainath Babar (former Group Leader), Ashok Harnawal (former Group Leader), Shankar Kemse (former House Leader), Kishore Shinde (former Group Leader), Babu Wagaskar (former Group Leader), Avinash Bagwe (Standing Committee Member), Nandatai Lonkar (Standing Committee Member), Yogesh Sasane (Standing Committee Member), Nana Bhangire (Standing Committee Member), Rupali Patil (City Improvement Committee Chairperson) – if all of them were in the assembly, their misdeeds of the past four years would have been constantly exposed,” Vasant More said in his post.

