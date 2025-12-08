Purandar Airport: Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi Meets Farmers, Assures Positive Action On Compensation Demands | Sourced

Pune: Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi held discussions with project-affected farmers and villagers regarding the land price, compensation, and various demands concerning the land acquisition for the Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje International Airport project in Purandar Tehsil of Pune District. The meeting happened on Monday afternoon at the Collector's Office.

Speaking to the farmers, Collector Dudi assured them that the Maharashtra State Government is positive regarding demands made by them, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will soon hold a meeting with his delegation to discuss further decisions.

The meeting's agenda was to finalise the payable land price and compensation for the land acquisition for the Purandar Airport. Deputy Collector Kalyan Pandhre, Sub-Divisional Officer Varsha Landge, and Regional Officer of Baramati MIDC Hanumant Patil, along with a large number of project-affected farmers and villagers, were present at the occasion.

What Is the Purandar Airport Project?

The Purandar International Airport is a proposed greenfield airport coming up in Purandar Tehsil, around 45 km from Pune city. The airport is designed as a full-scale international hub. It aims to address Pune’s growing aviation needs by offering multiple runways, modern passenger terminals and cargo facilities. The project also includes an integrated AeroCity and plans to host commercial, residential and logistics zones. The project planners want to create a large economic ecosystem around the airport.

The airport is considered crucial because Pune’s existing Lohgaon Airport is a defence-controlled airbase with a single runway. The airport has severely limited civil operations and expansion. As Pune continues to grow as an IT, manufacturing, education and start-up hub, the current airport cannot support the rising passenger and cargo demand. A dedicated international airport would significantly improve the condition, which is why the government is excited about the project.

Additionally, Purandar Airport is expected to enhance regional access for nearby districts. Along with that, it will create thousands of jobs and open new avenues in logistics, aviation services and tourism. The planned road and rail links around the site further position it as a long-term growth driver for southern Pune and the broader Maharashtra region.

The Opposition & Concerns Raised By Locals

The Purandar International Airport project is facing significant delays due to strong resistance from local villagers and farmers whose land is earmarked for acquisition. More than 800 objections have been submitted against the project. Project-affected farmers and villagers have cited loss of agricultural land, homes and traditional livelihoods. Recent drone surveys and land-mapping efforts triggered protests. It led to clashes with police and the temporary suspension of survey operations. Compensation remains a major point of conflict: villagers argue that the proposed monetary payout and plots in the planned AeroCity are inadequate. They have demanded higher compensation, and the existing offers were rejected.

These social tensions have created legal and procedural hurdles. These hurdles have slowed down the land-acquisition process and prevented the project from progressing to construction. Adding to the complications, unauthorised land-plotting and speculative real estate activity in the area have emerged. This has caused disputes over land records and increased the risk of future litigation. Together, these issues have made the project highly contentious and uncertain.

What Happened In The Meeting?

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the major demands of the project-affected people. These demands included: land price and compensation, plots for houses, exemption from income tax on compensation, concession in stamp duty for rehabilitation, project-affected person (PAP) and landless certificates, Kunbi certificates, increased Floor Space Index (FSI), planning for plot development through Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), infrastructure development plan for the area, proposal to name developed areas around the airport after great personalities, evaluation of agricultural crops, permanent job opportunities for locals in the airport, reservation in plots, guaranteed houses, concession in interest rates on loans for business and employment, and concession in educational fees.

Other Insights From The Meeting:

- Around 3,000 acres of land from seven villages will be acquired for the airport.

- Farmers have shown a generally positive response to the land acquisition process.

- Officials assured complete transparency and fair treatment in all procedures.

- Regular updates will be provided regarding land acquisition and crop surveys.

- Skill-based training programmes will be made available to farmers and villagers.

- Administration committed to ensuring no affected person is left out during implementation.